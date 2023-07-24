Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit knowledge, skills at Lee County 4-H Fair

AMBOY – 4-H kids will show their knowledge and skills as they present their projects this week at the annual Lee County 4-H Fair.

Judging begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Rd, Amboy.

Here is the schedule for 4-H project judging:

Thursday, July 27

12 p.m.: Rabbits, Food & Nutrition

12:30 p.m.: Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture

2 p.m.: Goats

2:30 p.m.: Cats

Friday, July 28

9 a.m.: Swine, Visual Arts, Photography, Communication

10 a.m.: Clothing, Interior Design, Animal Science

1 p.m.: Poultry

2 p.m.: Dairy

Saturday, July 29

8 a.m.: Horses

9 a.m.: Sheep, Environmental Sciences, Civic Engagement, Career, Leadership, STEM, Woodworking

10 a.m.: Beef, Cloverbuds

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit: go.illinois.edu/CLW4Hfairs