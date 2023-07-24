Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit knowledge, skills at Lee County 4-H Fair

AMBOY – 4-H kids will show their knowledge and skills as they present their projects this week at the annual Lee County 4-H Fair.
Judging begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Rd, Amboy.
Here is the schedule for 4-H project judging:
Thursday, July 27
12 p.m.: Rabbits, Food & Nutrition
12:30 p.m.: Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture
2 p.m.: Goats
2:30 p.m.: Cats
Friday, July 28
9 a.m.: Swine, Visual Arts, Photography, Communication
10 a.m.: Clothing, Interior Design, Animal Science
1 p.m.: Poultry
2 p.m.: Dairy
Saturday, July 29
8 a.m.: Horses
9 a.m.: Sheep, Environmental Sciences, Civic Engagement, Career, Leadership, STEM, Woodworking
10 a.m.: Beef, Cloverbuds
For more information and a complete event schedule, visit: go.illinois.edu/CLW4Hfairs