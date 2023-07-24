July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit knowledge, skills at Lee County 4-H Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
A lamb is seen Sunday, July 31, 2022 on the last day of the Lee County 4H fair.

The ee County 4H Fair begins Thursday at the fairgrounds in Amboy. (Jennifer Lubbs for Shaw Media)

AMBOY – 4-H kids will show their knowledge and skills as they present their projects this week at the annual Lee County 4-H Fair.

Judging begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Rd, Amboy.

Here is the schedule for 4-H project judging:

Thursday, July 27

12 p.m.: Rabbits, Food & Nutrition

12:30 p.m.: Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture

2 p.m.: Goats

2:30 p.m.: Cats

Friday, July 28

9 a.m.: Swine, Visual Arts, Photography, Communication

10 a.m.: Clothing, Interior Design, Animal Science

1 p.m.: Poultry

2 p.m.: Dairy

Saturday, July 29

8 a.m.: Horses

9 a.m.: Sheep, Environmental Sciences, Civic Engagement, Career, Leadership, STEM, Woodworking

10 a.m.: Beef, Cloverbuds

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit: go.illinois.edu/CLW4Hfairs

AmboyLee County4-HFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois