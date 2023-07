MORRISON – The Morrison Department of Fun hosted an inaugural “Rock the Raft” on Saturday with around 50 people enjoying a couple hours floating down Rock Creek from the covered bridge to Waterworks Park.

The “family float” departed at 11 a.m. and the “sip and splash” left at 2 p.m.

Pam’s Perks was open with ice cream, drinks and treats a third of the way down the route, and Morrison Cottonwood 4-H Club members had grilled hot dogs and water for sale at the park pull-out.