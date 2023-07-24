Carroll County Youth in Agriculture to host livestock, small animal auction

MILLEDGEVILLE – Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Livestock & Small Animal Auction will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

The auction will be located in the east end of the Poultry Barn. 4-H members will have the opportunity to sell steers, hogs, market rabbits, market goats, market poultry or basket and dairy basket.

Also, for sale this year will be pie and soft serve ice cream baskets and a Bar-B-Que basket by the Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Foundation.

Public Auction Services of Polo will be conducting the auction with auctioneer Lenny Bryson.