Rock Falls police joining other departments in combating speeding

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Police Department will be joining law enforcement agencies from 11 states in an effort to convince motorists to slow down.

The department will participate in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 5 and 7 (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri) Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign on July 26.

“This campaign is an effort to address a continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations as contributory cause violations leading to personal injury and fatal crashes,” according to a news release issued by Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim. “Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. Early NHTSA statistical projections for 2022 show 42,759 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes which represents a marginal decrease of 0.3% in traffic deaths when compared to 2021 (42,939 fatalities).”

In 2021 there were 5,864 fatal injuries in the Region 5 six-state area with 1,780 (30.35%) being speed related fatalities, according to the release.

Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are historically higher during the summer months of June through September.

“Speeding is more than just breaking the law,” according to the release, listing the following consequences:

• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

• Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

• Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

• Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

• Economic implications of a speed-related crash

• Increased fuel consumption/cost

“According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, impaired driving, or using a cell phone while driving,” according to the release. “The speed awareness campaign has a twofold approach: to combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit. High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) is a proven countermeasure for reinforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and save lives. There is no reason to speed, it is unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road.”