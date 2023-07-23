Historical Society to present Dixon’s stagecoach history

DIXON – Have you ever wondered what role Dixon played during the stagecoach era? Well, local speaker Tom Wadsworth of Dixon has your answer.

Wadsworth will present 10 “Revelations” from his recent research into “How Dixon Became the Great Stagecoach Transfer Station” on Monday. This free public event will be held in the large parlor room at the First United Methodist Church at 202 S. Peoria in Dixon from 7-8 p.m.

The presentation will reveal several new discoveries that Wadsworth learned while researching and writing his new 130-page book on Dixon’s stagecoach history.

Tom Wadsworth will present 10 “Revelations” from his recent research into “How Dixon Became the Great Stagecoach Transfer Station” on Monday. (Photo supplied by Tom Wadsworth)

“Few realize that the stagecoach held a prominent place in Dixon history,” said Wadsworth in a press release. “My research, which focused on sources from the 1800s, dramatically changed the way I look at Dixon and the settling of northwestern Illinois.”

The July 24 presentation is one of the monthly presentations hosted by the Lee County Historical & Genealogical Society. The venue for this presentation has been moved to the Methodist Church to accommodate an expected larger crowd. Refreshments will be served.

Wadsworth is a nationally known speaker, writer, and former Dixon pastor who holds two master’s degrees and a PhD. In 2022 and 2023 he attracted large crowds for Dixon’s Founder’s Day addresses, in which he spoke about Billy Sunday’s 1905 Dixon Revival and the 1873 Collapse of the Truesdell Bridge.