Beauty and the Beast coming to Sterling Centennial Auditorium

STERLING – The Sterling Shools Foundation will mark the 25th anniversary of Centennial Auditorium, with a performance of Beauty and the Beast, July 28-30.

To make it the best performance possible, sets and costumes have been rented from Front Row Theatrical, a premium Broadway theatrical services company, organizers said in a press release.

“Arriving on a 53′ semi, and taking over 8 hours to build, the audience will be transported into the story of how Belle wins the Beast’s heart. We wanted to kick off the year with a bang” said Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schools. “Why not bring a little bit of Broadway to Sterling.”

Tickets are available online at centennialauditorium.org and the box office from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 815-622-3248.

Cecelia Sagel (Madame), Brinley Francis (Belle) and Logan Moreno (Beast) practice a scene for the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast". (Photo provided by Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schools)