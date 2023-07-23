July 23, 2023
Beauty and the Beast coming to Sterling Centennial Auditorium

Logan Moreno plays the 'beast' in the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast".

Logan Moreno plays the 'beast' in the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast". (Photo provided by Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schools)

STERLING – The Sterling Shools Foundation will mark the 25th anniversary of Centennial Auditorium, with a performance of Beauty and the Beast, July 28-30.

To make it the best performance possible, sets and costumes have been rented from Front Row Theatrical, a premium Broadway theatrical services company, organizers said in a press release.

“Arriving on a 53′ semi, and taking over 8 hours to build, the audience will be transported into the story of how Belle wins the Beast’s heart. We wanted to kick off the year with a bang” said Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schools. “Why not bring a little bit of Broadway to Sterling.”

Tickets are available online at centennialauditorium.org and the box office from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 815-622-3248.

Cecelia Sagel (Madame), Brinley Francis (Belle) and Logan Moreno (Beast) practice a scene for the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast".

Cecelia Sagel (Madame), Brinley Francis (Belle) and Logan Moreno (Beast) practice a scene for the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast". (Photo provided by Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schools)

Tyler Zepezauer (Cogsworth), Anna Hutchison (Mrs. Potts) and Chloe Stumpenhorst (Chip) practice for the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast".

Tyler Zepezauer (Cogsworth), Anna Hutchison (Mrs. Potts) and Chloe Stumpenhorst (Chip) practice for the upcoming performance of the "Beauty and the Beast". (Photo provided by Tim Schlegel, Director of Theatre for Sterling Public Schoolsegel)

