July 22, 2023
Sterling roundabout work begins Monday; intersection closure not until Aug. 7

By Kathleen A. Schultz
STERLING – Construction of the roundabout at Science Ridge Road and state Route 40 on the north edge of town begins Monday, but the 60-day closure of the intersection likely won’t start until Aug. 7, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in an update.

Some utility work is pushing back the intersection closure, IDOT spokesman Kristophere Owens said Friday, noting that the Aug. 7 date still is tentative.

A posted detour will direct traffic to use Freeport and Milledgeville roads. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Before the intersection closes, Sterling Township will shut down Science Ridge for a day or two to replace a culvert near Elkhorn Creek. Once IDOT closes the intersection and Science Ridge is inaccessible, the township will repair and replace other culverts.

Completion of the roundabout will take three weeks beyond the 60-day closure, which means the $3.2 million project should be finished around the end of October.

The roundabout, which is being built to slow down traffic and make the intersection safer, will have a 14-foot-wide circulating single lane. The center of the roundabout and long splitter islands will deflect entering vehicles.

A 14-foot-wide concrete truck apron, just outside the central island, will accommodate large trucks, farm equipment and emergency vehicles, allowing them to maneuver through the circle.

Entering vehicles will yield to traffic circulating counterclockwise, and lighting will be installed around the roundabout, according to IDOT.

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.