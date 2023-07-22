Grandpa and grandson ride together on their antique Farmall

STERLING – Robert Wilcox and his grandson, Jonathan Shannon, 11, of Sterling, rode together on their antique Farmal tractor as they took part in the Antique Engine and Tractor Association annual Tractor Ride on Friday.

A friend of Wilcox’s from Rock Falls built the buddy seat on the tractor so the two could go on tractor rides together.

Riders from Whiteside, Henry and Rock Island counties all took part in the event.

The AETA is located in rural Geneseo, with area farmers as members.

There were a total of 40 tractors, and they took a 31-mile route through the countryside, leaving about 8:30 a.m. in the morning and returning about 12:30 p.m.

After the ride, participants had lunch in the red barn. Donations were accepted and went toward the club.