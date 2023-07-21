Tractor drive is Saturday from Franklin Grove to Oregon

FRANKLIN GROVE – The Living History Antique Equipment Association of Franklin Grove is hosting its annual Tractor Driv at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, from the organization’s 20-acre show grounds facility located 1 mile south of Franklin Grove.

From the show grounds, tractors will travel on back roads toward Oregon, where participants will have an opportunity to eat lunch or grab an ice cream cone.

After refreshments, the group will return to the show grounds about 2:30 p.m., having completed a 32-mile round trip.

The LHAEA also will host its 43rd annual Equipment Show on Aug. 5 and 6 featuring “Case” tractors, but with a standing invitation for all brands.

“At the show, you can view row after row of antique tractors and farm equipment, as well as witness threshing demonstrations, rock crushing, sawmill operations, potato digging, flour milling and many more activities from the past,” Tom Brown, an LHAEA member said. “There are also a number of games and contests to keep your youngsters entertained. Remember, you do not have to be a LHAEA member to participate in the tractor drive or attend the annual show, but if you like this type of activity, everyone is welcome to join the LHAEA organization. The annual membership dues are just $10 per year, and that includes club newsletters and an annual picnic.”

To join, call Brad Estock at 815-757-1460.