Pastor’s podcast shines spotlight on Sauk Valley

SAUK VALLEY – Drew Williams is learning about his new home one 30- to 40-minute interview at a time.

His interviews make up his Sauk Valley Spotlight podcast. He’s been publishing new interviews on Mondays since January.

Williams moved to Dixon in October from Garden Grove, California, a community located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

“I wanted to meet new people and get to know their stories,” he said. “I’m a voracious podcast listener, so I thought starting my own locally based podcast would be a good idea.”

It was a good idea.

“The podcast has been a great way for me to get connected to the community and hear the stories of really interesting people who love this area,” he said.

Williams is the pastor at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. His church also has benefitted from his podcast.

“Through the podcast, our church family has been able to listen to the community and see how we can be serving and joining in with the good things we have here,” he said.

In his introduction to the Sauk Valley Spotlight, Williams calls it a podcast “that shines a light on the people and places of the beautiful Sauk Valley.”

In each episode, “we’ll take you on a journey to discover the hidden gems and untold stories of our region, and introduce you to the fascinating characters who make the Sauk Valley their home.”

Williams’ interview subjects have been an eclectic mix of elected officials, business owners and community leaders.

The list includes:

* Sterling Public Schools Superintendent Tad Everett.

* Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

* Amanda Wike, executive director of Discover Dixon.

* Melinda Jones, who oversees community events and tourism for Rock Falls.

* Le Hartman, CEO of the Whiteside County Career Center’s CEO program, which connects high school students with business owners and community leaders so the students can be mentored on how to own and operate a business.

* Rashaad Lane from the Diversity Alliance of the Sauk Valley.

* Trish Klaver and Jamie Alexander from the Sterling/Rock Falls YMCA.

* Aaron Gonzalez, operations manager of Peabudy’s farm equipment supplier in Sterling, which has presented an annual Christmas concert for the last seven years.

* Sam Ramirez, “the voice of the Sauk Valley,” who has been spent nearly 30 years as a radio host with River Country 101.7.

* Kris Noble, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

* Darrell Wallace, owner of the Rusty Fox Wine & Alehouse in Sterling.

* Chiropractor Dr. Joe Schneiderbauer from Live Better Chiropractic in Sterling.

* Nick Pepper, owner of 7:24 Fitness on the Rock in Rock Falls and a former professional baseball player.

So how has Williams recruited his interview subjects?

“I started by asking a few people at church who are business owners,” he said. “From there, every guest has been a recommendation from a previous guest.

“So, word of mouth and friendly introductions have been my recruitment tools so far. But I’m open to talking to anyone who cares about the Sauk Valley and is interested in seeing it flourish.”

Williams said he’s loved hearing stories about how the Sauk Valley area has changed, regained vitality and provided opportunities for growth.

“And it’s been incredibly fascinating to hear about the journeys that people have taken, sometimes meandering through multiple careers to get to where they are currently serving,” he said.

Also fascinating to him are the factual tidbits he’s gleaned from his interviews.

Among the tidbits at the top of the list are “Tad Everett has served seven times longer than the average superintendent (14 years) and Jackie Payne’s toy store is an exclusive dealer for a Chicago area toy maker,” he said.

Payne is the owner of The Toy Store and Bushel Basket Candle Company in the Northland Mall in Sterling. She’s been interviewed for the podcast and is a fan of the podcast.

“The podcast is great because Drew is an outsider showing us our area from his perspective,” she said. “And he’s interviewing people who are not necessarily in the mainstream and have different points of view.”

Kim Ewoldsen, executive director of regional economic development and donor relations at Sauk Valley Community College, said she enjoyed being interviewed for the podcast.

“It was really easy and comfortable. Drew is very personable,” she said. “I appreciated that let me know what topics we were going to discuss before the interview. I knew what to expect.”

Ewoldsen calls the podcast uplifting and educational.

“Drew is highlighting the positive things in our area and teaching us things we didn’t know. You don’t know what you don’t know,” she said.

Tracking the number of podcast listeners is “notoriously unreliable,” Williams said, but the metrics he can track show that the two most listened to episodes so far are Episode 1 with Schneiderbauer and Episode 13 with Klaver and Alexander from the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA.

Listeners can get Williams’ podcast at saukvalleyspotlight.com, where there are links to all the major podcast platforms.

Williams and his wife, Megan, have two children. He earned a masters degree in divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California.