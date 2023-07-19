Pedestrian bridge between Sterling, Rock Falls closed while IDNR works on dam

STERLING – The Rock River water level was lowered about a foot above the Sinnissippi Dam this week so the Illinois Department of Natural Resources can perform maintenance work on the structure, the Sterling Park District said in a Facebook post.

As part of the project, a crane will be stationed on and working off the walkway between Sterling and Rock Falls, which is built over the dam.

That means the bridge will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday, the post said.

The IDNR started lowering the pool above the dam, commonly known as the Upper Dam, on Monday, and by Tuesday, a significant drop was obvious.

If all goes as planned, the work will be done and the river level will begin to be restored on Friday, the post said.