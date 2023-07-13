‘Great to be back’ for Oregon

OREGON – The Oregon football team is in the midst of a rebuild, entering Year 2 under head coach Broc Kundert, but it still sees a brighter future ahead, even though wins have been hard to come by recently.

With a great offseason turnout for workouts, a large number of returning players, and a year to adjust to the coaching change, the Hawks are feeling optimistic about 2023.

“We feel really good [about Year 2 under Kundert],” senior wide receiver/linebacker Trevor Burkhart said. “He’s been showing us a lot more, what his training methods are with the teams that he coached in the past and how they all had success, and he’s starting to give us that success, too.”

“[Last season] helps with our trust in Coach, because last year was our first year, so we weren’t sure how it was going to go,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Griffin Marlatt said. “And now, it feels a lot better to have that one year under our belt with him. We have a lot of trust in him and what he can do. The progress has been great [during the offseason]. We’ve had a lot of numbers in the weight room, a lot of people showing up to all the workouts, putting in a lot of work, and it’s going to really show this season.”

Ever since the 2022 season ended, the Oregon players have been chomping at the bit to get back on the field. On Monday, that day finally came.

“It feels really good. It’s always great to get back into the season,” Marlatt said. “You’ve always got new people joining the team, and you get to see the development of the team throughout the year. It just feels great to get back in there and get back to playing football.”

“I also feel like we all are a lot more conditioned than we were before, because we put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Burkhart said. “A lot of lifting and conditioning in the Blackhawk Center, so we’re pretty excited to go.”

Oregon football players run through drills during camp Tuesday, July 11, 2023 on the practice field at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

One thing that should work to the Hawks’ benefit – this year and in the future – is the increase in numbers for the program. Coach Kundert says those have held steady since he took over last year.

“We wanted to get numbers up, and they’ve been pretty consistent. Last year, we were right around 65-70; we’ll be right at the same again this year, which is nice,” Kundert said. “Really, we just want to put an emphasis on the weight room, and getting bigger and faster just to be able to compete in the conference. I felt like that part’s gone really well this whole offseason, so I’d say we’re taking steps in the right direction as far as that goes.”

Continuity in the starting lineups and game experience will help this year as well, as nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters return from 2022. The incoming junior class will patch holes and add depth, too.

“We’re replacing two kids on the line offensively, and then defensively, we have to replace three kids, so we return a ton of guys,” Kundert said. “Last year, we started four sophomores, one at quarterback, so they’ll all be juniors. And our sophomore class last year, with those guys gone, were still 6-3 in the conference, so there’s some talent coming up that we feel pretty excited about.”

With a smaller senior class last year, the sophomores and juniors got a lot of playing time. This year, it should prove invaluable in their junior and senior seasons.

“A lot of us seniors have more experience since we didn’t have as many seniors last year, so we had more juniors come up, and we all got a little more experience than most would,” Burkhart said. “We all have a little more experience under our belts, and hopefully it’ll pay off.”

Coming off a 2-7 season, the Hawks expect to be viewed as underdogs in almost game they play this season. In a way, that could work in their favor.

“It’s tough [in the Big Northern Conference]. Week in and week out, there’s not a week you can take off and expect to win,” Kundert said. “We’re kind of in the bottom quadrant right now of groups of teams, so we’ve gotta be ready to play every week because no game is going to be easy for us. Just having that mindset going in every week that we’ve gotta prepare because we’re probably the underdog is kind of a good thing. We can’t take any weeks off, so continue to improve all throughout the season.”

Marlatt expects his team to compete much better throughout the season.

“I think we have a really good chance at winning a lot of games this season, potentially going to the playoffs,” Marlatt said. “I think that we can beat some of the teams that we’ve had trouble with in the past, and I think we can come out on top this year.”