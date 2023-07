DIXON – Organizers of the Petunia Festival parade have delayed the start of the parade one hour.

The new start time is 2 p.m. with line up beginning at 1 p.m.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding with needing to make adjustments due to weather. We will continue to watch the weather and update if needed,” festival officials posted on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PetuniaFestival.