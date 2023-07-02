‘Frankfurters’ cruise in to Rock Falls in tasty iconic ride

ROCK FALLS – Two recent graduates of “Hot Dog High” cruised into Rock Falls on Friday in their new sweet ride – the Wienermobile.

Oops. I mean Frankmobile.

Oscar Mayer’s iconic yellow and orange fiberglass hot dog car popped in to Rock Falls Tourism’s Eats ‘N’ Beats Independence Day Celebration for six hours, delighting young and old fans of the iconic vehicle.

“Chloe Wienie,” aka Chloe Van Caeseele, 22, of upstate New York and “Glizzy Garrison,” aka Garrison Kearse, 24, of Pennsylvania were the drivers – or “Frankfurters” – behind the wheel of the car that visited Rock Falls.

Wienie explained this year’s name change, saying, “We’re trying to highlight our new 100% beef franks,” she said. “So this year, people get to be part of history when they visit with us and the Frankmobile.”

The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936. It has been retooled a few times since then, but no one really cared about that Friday. They came to see the vehicle, get a photo of them standing by it, and get an official “wiener whistle.”

“We saw this in St. Louis when our son was in college, and we made him stand by it even then with some of his college friends so we could get a photo,” said Debbie Donnelly of Rock Falls as her husband, Mike, peeked inside the cab of the 27-foot (60 hot dogs) long vehicle. “We saw it when they were younger, too.”

“It really brings back memories for us,” Mike Donnelly said.

Other visitors talked with the Frankfurters duo about how they remembered seeing it as a child and how they wore out or lost their little plastic whistles.

“A lot of people have told us how they remember when they first saw the car. It is very special to us that we get to see so many people and to hear them share their past memories,” Wienie said.

Others asked how fast the vehicle could go and what it gets for gas mileage.

“We like to say we haul buns,” Glizzy said. “But we stay within the speed limit. And we get plenty of smiles per gallon.”

Wienie and Glizzy finished their Frankfurter training in Madison, Wisconsin (Hot Dog High), in June and began driving their 11-foot (24 hot dogs) high vehicle June 18.

Frankfurters have to go through 40 hours of driving time on a closed course to learn how to properly navigate the 14,050-pound (140,500 hot dogs) behemoth.

“It’s very different than driving my Rav4,” Wienie said. “It’s been incredible. We get to go all over the country. This is my first time in the Midwest. It’s pretty flat, but the blue skies are gorgeous.”

There are six Frankmobiles traveling across the U.S. this year.

“They all look like this,” Glizzy said

Frankmobile facts

Height: 11 feet – 24 hot dogs high

Length: 27 feet – 60 hot dogs long

Width: 8 feet – 18 hot dogs wide

Weight: 14,050 pounds – 140,500 hot dogs

The meat: Grilled fiberglass hot dog resting on a slightly toasted fiberglass bun fueled by a 6-liter V8 300 VORTEC engine that runs on “high-octane mustard”

The condiments: Gull-wing doors with a retractable step; hot dog-shaped dashboard; ketchup walkway; condiment-splattered carpet; removable bun roof; blue-sky ceiling art; six mustard- and ketchup-colored seats; smiling front grill; and, of course, an “Official Wiener Jingle” horn