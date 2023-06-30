Morning blaze destroys large shed, round bales of hay north of Dixon

DIXON – Firefighters from 15 departments battled a morning fire in a storage shed north of Dixon on Friday.

Dixon Rural Fire Chief Sid Aurand said the report of the fire was received at 6:39 a.m.

Farm machinery and approximately 120 round bales of hay were destroyed in the 60′x80′ metal building, located just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 2 and Lost Nation Road. The farm’s home, other outbuildings, and livestock were not damaged by the fire, Aurand said.

“There were no injuries,” Aurand said.

Firefighters remained on scene as the large bales of hay that were stored in the back of the building continued to smolder.

