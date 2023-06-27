Winds roll unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke back into the Sauk Valley

Smoke from the unrelenting Canadian wildfires once again has sent the air quality in the Sauk Valley, and much of the northern U.S., plummeting to levels that are unhealthy for everyone, although people with chronic respiratory issues especially are advised to limit their time outdoors.

According to the air quality map at airnow.gov, parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan were blanketed in the thickest smoke and haze Tuesday. Reports pegged Chicago as having the worst air in the nation Tuesday.

The poor conditions are expected to last through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

As of noon, the air quality index in Oregon, Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls was at or just below 200, the high end of an unhealthy level that means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short or consider moving physical activities indoors.

All others are advised to reduce their exposure by choosing less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running, or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.

“If you are prone to respiratory issues, please pay attention to the air quality reports,” said Laura E. Sawlsville, director of the KSB Hospital emergency department and disaster preparedness.

“On days with poor air quality, stay inside, run your air conditioning if you can, and take your scheduled medications as directed, including breathing treatments if needed. If you are having issues, your KSB healthcare providers are here to help in the clinics and in the Emergency Department.”

This is the worst wildfire season Canada has seen, experts said. The fires began in March, intensified in June, and now are affecting almost 18.7 million acres in 11 provinces and territories.

The largest fires are burning in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Ontario and Quebec.

More information, including hourly air quality updates, can be found at airnow.gov.