Dixon home ‘extensively damaged’ in Saturday fire

DIXON – Firefighters were able to contain a late morning fire on Saturday to one home while encountering 90-degree temperatures and high humidity.

Dixon firefighters were dispatched at 11:34 a.m. to 705 N. Ottawa and found “heavy fire” to the exterior of the northeast corner of the two-story home and into its eaves.

“Despite the homeowner’s loss, the firefighters did an outstanding job stopping and containing the fire in the residence,” said Deputy Chief Dave Lohse in a Sunday email. “They certainly worked extra hard performing their tasks even in the excessive humid and heat conditions of that day.”

A press release issued by the department said all occupants had safely exited the home. “Crews extinguished fire on the exterior of the structure and found extension into the attic space. The fire was extinguished a short time later and overhauled. There was extensive damage to the exterior of the structure, the attic, and the northeast bedroom of the home,” the release said.

“Having additional assistance from surrounding fire departments aids in distributing the work load; however it takes awhile for those other departments to arrive. Nonetheless, the Dixon City and Dixon Rural firefighters did an awesome job in their duties,” Lohse said in his email.

The Dixon Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Oregon Fire Department, CGH EMS, Polo Fire Department, Polo EMS, and the Dixon Police Department.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross, the release said.