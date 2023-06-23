An orchestra encore, doggies dressing up, and a horse show... all on tap this weekend

Here are 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. Packed Weekend: Rock Falls has a fun-packed weekend. Saturday’s events include the Rock Falls Farmer’s Market, Twin City Farmers Market Rock River Cleanup, Happy Tails Doggie Pageant, and all the festivities of Summer Splash at the RB&W District. End your weekend on Sunday with the Happy Tails Dog Days of Summer Free Concert at the RB&W District with Shaylyn O’laughlin and Bobbie White.

2. Orchestra Encore: Did you miss Josh Duffee & His Orchestra at the Bellson Music Fest? Well here is another chance for you to relax and listen to their great music. They will be at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3. Doggie Dress Up: Rock Valley Physical Therapy will hold a doggie dress-up contest at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Morrison Dog Park, 700 N. Genesee St. Admission to the contest is open to the public. Attendees will be able to dress up their dogs in costumes. Prizes are available for the winning smallest dog, medium-sized dog, and largest dog. There is a $10 participation fee. Proceeds from the contest will go toward Make a Wish.

4. WHOA! White Oaks Therapeutic Equestrian Center (WHOA) of Morrison host its 10th annual benefit horse show on Saturday at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds. The show will be a benefit for WHOA, with all proceeds going directly to the program. The show begins at 9 a.m. with 29 classes including pleasure classes, fun classes and speed events throughout the day. WHOA also will be hosting a grilled cookout lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion inside the fairgrounds. Pulled pork, pulled pork nachos, burgers, hot dogs, chips, lemonade, bottled water and cookies will be available for sale as meal deals. The cookout is open to all members of the community.

5. Baby Blues Fest: Port Byron’s 8th annual Baby Blues Fest will kick off the weekend fun from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The family friendly event is free and sponsored by StradaComm and the Village, with four bands scheduled to play on Main Street near the gazebo. Performers will be Tony Hoeppner and Friends from 12-2 p.m., Travis Reid Band from 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Smokers from 5-7 p.m., and top blues Billboard chart artist Anthony Gomes from 8-10 p.m. There will be food and drink specials in the downtown establishments and a full day of music along the river. Visitors can bring lawn chairs, but no coolers.

