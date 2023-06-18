June 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dust, dirt, big hill ... no big deal for riders Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day Hillclimb

Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club celebrates Father’s Day with annual hillclimb

By ehinton@shawmedia.com
Brad Holloway of Dixon makes an attempt to climb the 100' hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 18.

Brad Holloway of Dixon makes an attempt to climb the 100' hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 18. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The dust was flying Sunday at the annual Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day Hillclimb.

Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing “the hill” on their motorcycles with a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.

During intermission, spectators got a chance to climb the hill, which stands more than 100 feet tall.

Alex Humphrey of Dixon was one of the ‘scramblers’ who made it to the top, but had to navigate his way down the hill.

Midway in his descent, his hat flipped off and he tilted, but never fell, making it to the bottom unscathed.

“It’s pretty steep,” he said resting under a pop-up tent in the viewing area. “My ankle felt a little weird when I landed, but it’s OK. Are they going to let people climb it again?”

The crowd-climbing respite was offered during the event’s intermission, before the bigger classes of bikes took center stage.

The RRRMC was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, 6719 West Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.

The club is known for its hill climb event, held just to the west of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land.

The club’s next event will be a Hill Climb/ Bike Show on Sunday, July 16. That event runs from noon to 8 p.m.

For information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and the upcoming event, visit www.rrrmc.org.

Image 1 of 9
A rider tries to climb the hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 18.

A rider tries to climb the hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 18. (Earleen HInton/Shaw Media)

DixonSterlingRock FallsLee CountyWhiteside CountyOregonPremium

ehinton@shawmedia.com

Born and raised in Ogle County, Illinois. Shaw Media employee since 1985.