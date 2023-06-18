Dust, dirt, big hill ... no big deal for riders Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day Hillclimb

OREGON – The dust was flying Sunday at the annual Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Father’s Day Hillclimb.
Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing “the hill” on their motorcycles with a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.
During intermission, spectators got a chance to climb the hill, which stands more than 100 feet tall.
Alex Humphrey of Dixon was one of the ‘scramblers’ who made it to the top, but had to navigate his way down the hill.
Midway in his descent, his hat flipped off and he tilted, but never fell, making it to the bottom unscathed.
“It’s pretty steep,” he said resting under a pop-up tent in the viewing area. “My ankle felt a little weird when I landed, but it’s OK. Are they going to let people climb it again?”
The crowd-climbing respite was offered during the event’s intermission, before the bigger classes of bikes took center stage.
The RRRMC was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, 6719 West Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.
The club is known for its hill climb event, held just to the west of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land.
The club’s next event will be a Hill Climb/ Bike Show on Sunday, July 16. That event runs from noon to 8 p.m.
For information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and the upcoming event, visit www.rrrmc.org.