Friends of Hennepin Canal hike is Sunday, June 11

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be hold their monthly ‘Hike the Cana’ outing on Sunday, June 11. The hike will be from Bridge 41 to Lock 29. This portion of the “Hike the Hennepin” is 3.7 miles in length and it has been named the “Woodchuck”.

Participants should meet at Lock 29 in Colona at 1:30 p.m., where they will be shuttled to Bridge 41 to begin the hike. To reach the site: take Route 6 to Route 84, and then take Route 84 north into Colona. In Colona, turn west onto Third Avenue to Fifth Street, then take Fifth street south to Fifth Avenue, then follow the road on the north side of the Canal all the way down to the junction of the Canal and the Rock River (Lock 29).

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the Canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs.

You need not be a member of the Friends to join us in any of the hikes. There is no fee for the hikes.

For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org (email) or call 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org

Next hike: July 16 Hike route: Bridge 34 to Bridge 37 Length: 3.5 miles Meet at: IL. Rt. 82 (Geneseo Campground) Hike name: Woodcock