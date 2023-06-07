Shoppes at Grandon opening Wednesday in downtown Sterling

STERLING – The new Sterling Main Street downtown business incubator, Shoppes at Grandon Plaza, opens Wednesday with four retailers.
The shops opening at 310 Second Ave., north of Grandon Civic Center and east of the Big Red Church, are:
• Stone Bridge Running, owned by Grace Johnson, who has sold running shoes and accessories at 107 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon since May 15, 2018, and now is testing the market in Sterling;
• Brea’s Custom Creations, owned by Breannna Litts of Dixon, who sells customized T-shirts, hoodies, tumblers and crafts online, and wants to open a brick-and-mortar store;
• Rustic Paw Studios, where owners Steve and Norma Thompson of Dixon will sell clothing, bags and gifts, as they did over the holidays at a kiosk in Northland Mall in Sterling;
• Moonlight Apothecary (Moonlight Minis), which sells all-natural beauty products, including Red Aspen, as well as kids clothing and toys. Owner Ashley McAlvey of Walnut also is expanding from online to bricks and mortar.
• The incubator will have a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will remain open until 7 p.m. The new splash pad in Central Park will be turned off at 7 p.m., and the free Sterling Municipal Band concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the civic center band shell.
Four of six 12-by-16-foot free-standing “chalets” mark the beginning of the $200,000 project, which is meant to “to attract small businesses, create more retail shopping options and bring people into downtown Sterling,” Main Street Executive Director Janna Groharing has said.
Two shops still are under construction. Groharing hopes to have them spoken for soon. If not, they may be used for popups or other ventures, she said.
Should they be needed in the future, there also is room for four more.
To aid in their long-term success, the incubator’s new retailers have access to advice, training and mentoring from the experts at the Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College, and from Main Street, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and other community partners.
The model is, they lease the space for 8 months for $300 a month, utilities included, and must be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 2; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Christmas.
They also may choose to open other hours.
The leases end after the holiday season, when owners are expected to migrate to their own storefronts, so new businesses can take their place.
Information on all four can be found on Facebook.
Go to sterlingmainstreet.org/sgpvendors/, find Shoppes at Grandon Plaza on Facebook or @ShoppesatGrandonPlaza on Instagram, or call Groharing at 815-626-8610 for applications and information.