New director for Blackhawk Waterways Convention and Visitors Bureau

POLO – Matthew Lenox has been named the new executive director for the Blackhawk Waterways Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Matthew’s regional familiarity and commitment to our community will be instrumental in representing Northwest Illinois,” Board President Sherry Vidinichin said in a news release. “We are eager to see how his perspective and fresh ideas will inspire our tourism narrative.”

Lenox has “successfully driven the Discover Dixon brand and cultivated significant community engagement,” according to the release, adding “Matthew’s unique approach to marketing has resonated with both residents and visitors alike”.

He replaces Diane Bausman, who is retiring after almost 20 years with the agency. Lenox will assume his new role Aug. 1.

Collaborating with local tourism partners and the Illinois Office of Tourism in an effort to work collectively to boost the region’s tourism appeal is one of his assigned tasks, according to the release.

Located in Polo, the Blackhawk Waterways Convention and Visitors Bureau is the state-certified destination management organization representing Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties for the Illinois Office of Tourism. The CVB provides marketing and public relations support for tourism businesses, attractions and events in the four-county region and is governed by a 16-member board of directors comprised of representatives from each county.