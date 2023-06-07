Lee County’s K-9 Nemo gets his own body armor

DIXON – Lee County’s K-9 Nemo has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization - Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Established in 2009, the Massachusetts-based organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is “to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”

“This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified,” said the sheriff’s department in a news release. “Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,077 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.”

The program is open to U.S. dogs who are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

“There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States,” according to the release.

According to the release: “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.”

More information about the organization can be found at www.vik9s.org.