Dixon Police Department to begin using body cameras soon

DIXON – Dixon police officers will soon be wearing body cameras.
The Dixon City Council on Monday approved the first year’s payment for video storage for the body cameras with Motorola Solutions for $34,488.
A year ago, the council went forward with the five-year contract for the equipment and video storage, which totals $182,545.
“We’re hoping to get this program up and running in the next month and a half or so,” Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell said.
City officials began discussing buying body cameras several years ago, and in 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a criminal justice reform omnibus that includes requiring all law enforcement to use body cameras by 2025, with earlier deadlines for larger cities.
Howell presented a plan to the council in 2021 to be proactive and meet the requirement ahead of time. He said the cameras would increase transparency, provide footage of an incident in addition to squad car cameras, and be a benefit for the community and police department.
The first year of the contract will come from the police budget, and the next four will be funded through the IT department, Howell said.