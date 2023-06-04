Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 19-26

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

John A. and Karol J. Guzzardo to Browser Pixels Inc., 3108 E. 19th St., Sterling, $316,500.

Judith Ann K. Baldwin and Todd A. Batten to Cynthia J. Snapp, 22934 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $210,000.

Suzan Davis, Judy Rains and Ricky R., Michael, David and Patrick Balsley to Shonna Anne and Robert Lashae Smith, 10254 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $113,750.

Michael T. and Karen M. Hand to Steven C. and Theresa L. Trost, 1001 S. Bluff St., Albany, $175,000.

Sally J. and Burryl C. Gray, also Beryl, to Ryan J. Walenton, 210 W. Morris St., Morrison, $165,000.

Michael D. and Pamella S. Goessman to Jonah Johnson, 510 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $97,000.

Joe K. and Cheryl L. Waite to Matthew Petryka, 607 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $120,000.

Wyatt M. and Jason W. Heyvaert to Amy S. Heyvaert, six parcels in Erie Township, $85,000.

Lance and Joyce A. Baker to John L. and Kathleen G. Apple, 24973 Front St., Sterling, $150,000.

Barry E. Montague to Madolyn Gerdes, 1902 19th Ave., Sterling, $199,900.

Patrick McCabe, Jordan Meyer, Shari Irwin, Esther B. Zamarripa Estate and Genaro S., Alan, and Jeffrey Zamarripa to Dylan D. Parvin, 1405 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $30,000.

Kevin S. Conklen to Zachery R. Witmer, 17890 Morgan Road, Sterling, $170,000.

Erik B. and Karla M. Bartels to Jerry L. and Lori D. Norman Family Trust, 10910 Diamond Road, Fulton, $121,508.

Francis J. McNinch to David W. Duncan, 812 Ave D, Rock Falls, $45,000.

Francis J. McNinch to Rocky McGowan, 407 E. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $45,000.

Austin M. and Janae N. Dennis to Colton Frank and Danielle Renee Torrez, 609 W. 15th St., Sterling, $118,570.

Michael D. and Pamella S. Goessman to Fidel Aranda and Maria C. Zumba, 500 E. 10th St., Rock Falls, $185,000.

Perry L. and Linda S. Thompson to Elizabeth Perkins and Matthew Thompson, 603 11th Ave., Fulton, $141,000.

Scott M. Snyder to Curtis Snyder, three parcels on Malletts Road, Fulton, $429,694.

Patricia A. Ahern and William T. Lawler to Nikolai and Kari Fiorini, 1301 Riverview Road, Sterling, $162,500.

Thomas L. and Sally A. Wescott to Cyle and Kristen M. Mejorado, 309 E. Ninth St., Sterling, $107,000.

Grant E. and Denise Snow to Madeline LeFevre, 1513 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $143,000.

Gary F. and Lucia E. Brown to Thomas T. Clark, 811 Ave. G, Sterling, $0.

Lynn R. Dykstra and James S., David F., and William D. Haas to Allen D. Buikema, 617 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $180,000.

Quit claim deeds

Brett S. and Julie A. Nicklaus to JTNI Rentals LLC, 1811 18th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Mary Ann, William and Marilyn Reynolds, now Paa, to Martha A. Moulton Trust, 402 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Trustees deed

Shirley A. Sanders Trust, Cheryl L. Sanders, trustee, to Jon R. and Cheri L. Stewart, 1903 Ave. D, Sterling, $212,500.

Executors deeds

Stanley R. Verkruysse Estate to Marty and Sherrie Verkruysse, 1990 Banks Road, Erie, $12,000.

Gail A. Jellerichs Estate to Jennifer L. Jellerichs, 29266 Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $108,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Christina Demay to Vermave LLC, 404 W. Second St., Prophetstown, $17,900.

Whiteside County sheriff and Mark W. and Treva J. Karrow to Portfolio Recovery Association, 224 Douglas St., Prophetstown, $29,076.

Whiteside County sheriff and Rachel L. Ballard to Amery Rentals LLC, 721 13th St., Erie, $42,001.

Whiteside County sheriff and Larry L. Retherford to Vermave LLC, 1511 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $11,000.

Meyers Kipp special representative, sale officer, Vernon E. Pritchard Estate and Brent Pritchard to FTH Holdings, 310 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $33,991.

Whiteside County sheriff and Michael E. Smith to Michelle Lewis, 1721 North St., Sterling, $53,000.

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp. and Daniel Menchaca to Nationstar Mortgage, 203 E. 10th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Laura A. and Roger Dall to JP Morgan Chase Bank, 400 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Edith L. Madden to Phillip M. Mazzarisi, 122 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $129,000.

Lawrence A. and Stacy J. Barber to Zebulon D. Lappin, 827 Colony Road, Dixon, $0.

Al and Zach Inc. to Zachary A. and Julie L. Ross, one parcel in East Grove Township, $280,000.

Andrew G. and Amy L. Kane to Lynette Roach, 623 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $48,000.

Stephanie S. Youngmark to George K. Andel, 728 E. Third St., Dixon, $170,000.

Kyle J. Anderson to Jazlyn M. Bonnell, 140 W. Division St., Amboy, $0.

Cody E. and Krystle L. Larson to Kyle J. Anderson, 140 W. Division St., Amboy, $0.

St. Mary Cement US LLC to Lawrence and Stacy Barber, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Dixon Land Group LLC to CMG Dixon LLC, 1681 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $440,000.

St. Mary Cement US LLC to Zeb Lappin, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Jacob C. and Cynthia A. Adcock to Hector Garcia, 857 Hann Ave., Dixon, $230,000.

Luis M. and Amy L. Arteaga to Mariela Coss, block 7, lot 15, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Donna Myers to Melissa L. and James A. Novacek, block 21, lots 15-16, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

Christine and Michael Fricka to Karen Sue Eilts, block 29, lot 234, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Howard J. and Kristen M. Shinagawa to Anthony P. Gugliotta and Eilyssa M. Pavone, block 3, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $44,000.

Ronald J. and Penny R. Rhodes to Nydia Rivera, block 5, lot 157, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Ray G., Candance K., William R. and Kimberly K. Rezner to Febin and Manju Thomas, one parcel in Dixon Township, $116,667.

Bruce E. Keller and William R. and Kimberly K. Rezner to Febin and Manju Thomas, one parcel in Dixon Township, $116,667.

Henkel Grain Co. and Henkel Seeds Inc. to Daniel Deering, three parcels in Sublette Township, $465,000.

Quit claim deeds

William R. Rezner to Febin and Manju Thomas, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Edward K. Hennis to Lisa Marie Packley, block 5, lot 474, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Jean Arndt to Matt and Julie Gehringer and Sarah White, block 10, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Jennifer Adcock, Justin Jusufi and Francis Darlene Bouchard to Justin Jusufi, 911 S. College Ave., Dixon, $31,000.

Elizabeth V. Erdmann, Elizabeth V. Erdmann Family Trust, Peter M. Erdmann, trustee, and Peter M. Erdmann Trust, Peter M. Erdmann, trustee, to James D. Hart, two parcels in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Barlow Family Trust, Beverly Jean Barlow, trustee, to Drake D. Barlow, 1125 S. Eldena Road, Eldena, $150,000.

Bek Trust No. 1-5-2008, Bruce E. Keller, trustee, to Febin and Manju Thomas, one parcel in Dixon Township, $116,667.

Executors deed

Mary Beth Kazmarek, Cheryl Volpano, executor, to Pedro Garcia, 999 Pump Factory Road, Dixon, $240,000.

Deed

Steven F., Debra, Scott E. and Marianne Gilmore to Gilmore Legacy Farms LLC, eight parcels in Wyoming Township, Viola Township and Brooklyn Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Russell L. Squires to Timothy W. Brechon, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $150,000.

Estate of the late Raynold L. Beach by heirs to Randy A. and Katherine J. Beach, 2444 N. Dixon St., Lindenwood, $76,000.

Ryan R. and Jillian Challand to Jerry Sandoval Osorio and Eleazer Sandoval Telez, 392 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $325,000.

David W. and John F. Safanda to the village of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township, $87,098.

Charles H. Payne to the village of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township, $87,098.

Wiggale LLC to Danielle L. Beukema and Ryan T. Monks, 308 N. Third St., Oregon, $165,500.

Richard T. Tom to Robin Gounaris, 202 Rum Court, Dixon, $5,000.

Anthony D. and Samantha M. Stafford to Jack B. and Kathleen A. Rausch, 7082 S. Hoosier Road, Dixon, $230,000.

Miranda L. Foster to Kimberly J. Welsand, 908 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $120,000.

Quit claim deeds

Christopher and Linnea M. Wilson, also Larson, to Woosung Investments LLC, 604 Griswold St., Woosung, $0.

Kelly Kuhnle to Harold L. Rains, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Roger F. and Audrey L. Kilker to Keith M. Kilker and Kinga Hibbs, 12043 W. Pitt Road, Forreston, $0.

Trustees deeds

Miriam K. Montavon Revocable Trust, Miriam K. Montavon, trustee, Ruth M. Graves Revocable Trust, Ruth M. Graves, trustee, Jane M. Kaczorowski Living Trust, Jane M. Kaczorowski, trustee, and Terese A, Byrne Living Trust, Terese A. Byrne, trustee, to County Line Pork LLC, two parcels in Dement Township, Creston, $0.

RHM Trust 1, John R. Mueller and Janice L. Kereven, trustees, to Heather and Kyle Seaton, 1128 N. Shadow Wood Drive, Byron, $212,500.

Executors deeds

The late Marvin A. Kunde by executors to Laura Karpinski, 304 Adams St., Oregon, $107,750.

Estate of the late Daniel E. Stocking by administrators to Timothy and Mark Stocking, 5133 N. Meridian Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Deed in trust

Pine Rock Storage LLC to LCE Trust 1117, John W. and Theresa L. Krueger, trustee, 4119 E. Pine Rock Road, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office