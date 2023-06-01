Repairs to I-88 bridge over Elkhorn in Rock Falls begin Monday

ROCK FALLS – Repairs to the westbound lane of the Interstate 88 bridge over Elkhorn Creek are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 5 and should be finished around noon Friday, June 9, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Wednesday news release.

One lane will be closed all five days while the deck of the bridge, which is west of the U.S. Route 30 spur interchange at exit 36, is patched.

Motorists can expect delays, and should avoid the area entirely if possible, the release said.

IDOT updates are available on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.