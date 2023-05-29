Shutter to Think: Wabi-Sabi Redux

Dixon's Rylee Pfoutz redirects a shot against Stillman Valley Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

I was recently recognized from the Illinois Press Association annual contest as a finalist in the “Best Original Column” category for Shutter to Think. I am incredibly honored to have had my peers see the value in this ofttimes non-sensical string of words. When entering the category, the writer chooses three columns to submit for recognition. This was one of my favorites. Enjoy.

Originally published April 27, 2022

It’s a bit confusing how an untied shoelace completely enhances this photo.

This is what I would classify as a pretty standard soccer photo. Nice action, both feet off the ground is a plus, good body position….I just can’t take my eyes off that dancing shoelace. It accentuates the motion, it adds an uncertain element to a certain moment in time, a bit like the eastern philosophy of Wabi-sabi that celebrates beauty in what’s flawed and imperfect.

I first learned about this ancient Japanese thought process by where else, cartoons.

In the King of the Hill episode “The Son Also Roses,” Bobby Hill grows an off kilter rose for competition in a contest, explaining that Wabi-sabi “is kind of like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawfords cheek.”

Now I won’t classify this picture on the same scale as iconic Americana or Crawford cheeks, but the comparison is undeniable.

• Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.