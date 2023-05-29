Governor’s Hometown Awards applications due June 16

SPRINGFIELD – Applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards are due June 16, the state’s Serve Illinois program announced.

Townships, villages, cities and counties are eligible to nominate projects that took place during the 2022 calendar year.

Projects must be sponsored by local units of government, had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact in their community, and by extension, the state.

The Governor’s Hometown Awards are now in their 15th year as part of Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member bipartisan board appointed by the governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Did you know?

The following Sauk Valley area projects received recognition through the Governor’s Hometown Awards program.

Mount Carroll: Arbor Day Palooza, project winner, 2020

Morrison: Loft 112 arts cooperative, project winners, 2018

Lanark: Workation, project winner, 2017