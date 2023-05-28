Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 12-19

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Bobbie Jo Prins to Gary and Beth Milnes, 413 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $0.

David R. and Joe L. Mickley, Joan K. Rienstra, Carl D. Hackbarth Jr. and Karen J. Gilbert to Jacqueline M. Mickley Living Trust, Joe L. Mickley, trustee, 35 parcels on Mickley’s Drive, Prophetstown, $804,000.

Robert and Kelly McDonnell to William Joseph Teeter, 409 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $139,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to Otis M. Varden and Jonathon M. Hurd, 605 Ave B, Sterling, $115,000.

RIP LLC to Lisa Laurine and Wesley D. Bush Jr., 20069 Capp Road, Morrison, $185,000.

Jason R. Razo to Michael Williams, 1406 E. 19th St., Sterling, $91,500.

Timothy L. Hurd to Jason R. Razo, 1406 E. 19th St., Sterling, $60,000.

Richard T. and Angela K. Lance to Jason L. Willett, 1667 Hoover Road, Deer Grove (Happy Spot), $250,000.

Paul E. and Ashley N. Scott to Cervando Cruz Cabrera and Weldy D. Villagran Equite, 22862 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $272,000.

Eugene R. and Janet L. DeJonge to Desiree and Jessica Tate, 304 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $1,000.

Andy Nava and Javier Cayetano to Barry and Cristiana Wenzel, 1302 E. 16th St., Sterling, $59,000.

Joseph J. Todd to Thomas K. Todd II, 1303 12th Ave., Sterling, $49,500.

Josh A. Waldschmidt to Cody Ratliff and Helen C. Thompson, 909 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $165,000.

Paul E. and Lisa B. Skorzewski to Andrew L. and Alisha J. Fortener, 509 W. 14th St., Sterling, $179,900.

Amanda K. and Keith O. Conklen Jr. to Larry J. Cook, 221 E. Ninth Ave., Lyndon, $90,000.

Robin Conrad Estate, Connie Jacobs, Brandi Leech and Denise Lyn Moore Stablein to Mary L. Church, 1231 Albany St., Erie, $57,000.

Scott A. Hartman to Tammi L. Morthland, 500 W. Winfield St., Morrison, $86,000.

Mortgage Center LLC to Vinson Jones, 1005 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Sarah E. Walls to Kendra L. Kruse, 1004 Lenore St., Rock Falls, $94,500.

Sally A. Bilderback to Chris and Mary Troye, 1004 Riverview Road, Sterling, $91,000.

Tammy R. Schlafer to Michael Bullis, 15750 Bishop Road, Morrison, $0.

Quit claim deed

Rita Clifton to Lee J. Clifton and Lisa J. Billett, 1605 Calvary Court, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gregory W. Schlafer Trust to Michael Bullis, 15750 Bishop Road, Morrison, $201,000.

Gladys L. Dahlquist Family Trust, Russell J. Holesinger, trustee, to Lance and Joyce A. Baker, 605 20th Ave., Sterling, $129,000.

Executors deeds

Ruth E. Mickley Estate to Jacqueline M. Mickley Living Trust, Joe L. Mickley, trustee, one parcel on Mickley’s Drive, Prophetstown, $1.44 million.

Gail S. Jellerichs Estate to Patch Properties LLC, 408 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $30,000.

Deeds

Allen F. Boseneiler Estate to Richard Schmitt, one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $39,000.

Whiteside County sheriff, Brian K. Folkers Estate, Haleigh Folkers, Michael Folkers and Lisa Gabriel, special representative, to Vermave LLC, 309 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $40,500.

Whiteside County sheriff and Shawn Duhon to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 1211 13th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

AJ Homes LLC to Constance Neal, 921 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $105,000.

Helena Walden to Julie Stone, block 11, lot 92, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Rogerio Garza to Juan R. Astorga, block 13, lot 140, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

George and Gloria Markiewicz to Maria J. Barajas and Mariah Angelique and Mercedez Dominique Diaz, block 3, lot 104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Slave Andreev, also Slavica Andreeva, to Ana Bel and Juan F. Alcala, block 29, lot 119, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $26,000.

Cindy A. and Daniel M. Buhle to Karen F. Kwarta, block 20, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

Shaun Shostack to Diego and Susan M. Torrez, block 18, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Kathleen Mary Bodmer to Michael S. Seibt and Cara Lee Fontana-Seibt, 758 Marine Drive, Dixon, $227,500.

Gary L. and Terry L. Harden to Brian Dabney and Jennifer Coley, 607 and 613 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

Frank and Lisa Tavitas to Laura Love, 210 Crawford Ave. Dixon, $121,000.

Carol A. Jones to Christopher Eugene Jones, 1117 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $70,000.

Candy L. Johnson to Richard Hornung, 630 W. Main St. and 758 state Route 251, Compton, $10,000.

Kirchhofer Brothers LLC to Courtney Moore, 2256 Herman Road, Ashton, $154,000.

Dean H. and Lorraine J. Ellefsen Family Trust, Dean H. and Lorraine J. Ellefsen, trustees, to Farzan Eskandari, 1206 Gregden Shores, Sterling, $350,000.

Reiss Properties LLC to Doug Hicks, 1546 state Route 26, Dixon, $60,000.

Neal Francis Rogers to Zachary A. Smid and Samantha L. Pence, 217 Wyoming St., Paw Paw, $100,000.

Jason and Dana Van Vlerah to Shianne J. Ackerson, 203 W. Nissen Stigen, Lee, $130,000.

Dustin M. Burmeister to Cyprus and Adam Ables, 413 E. Fourth St., Dixon, $189,000.

Larry Dean Shaffer to Amy L. Kimbler, 1617 Apache Drive, Dixon, $165,000.

Vaughn M. and Melissa M. Rhodes to Clay R. and Elizabeth L. Partington, 2219 White Oaks Lane and one parcel in South Dixon Township, $55,000.

Suzanna K. McCullough to Richard J. and Betty J. Cover, 2211 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $25,000.

Trustees deeds

Jerome and Margaret Peggy Haywood Living Trust, Mary M. Loy and Deborah L. Washo, also Lafferty, trustees to Deborah L. Lafferty, Mary M. Loy and Paul J. Haywood, block 9, lot 32, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Artie and Christine Cucci Revocable Living Trust, Artie and Christine Cucci, trustees, to Betty J. and Emilion J. Petrick III, block 5, lot 451, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $33,500.

Timothy and Marilyn Braida to Perry Braida, 224 N. Jones St., Amboy, $128,000.

Trust Number 1954, Chicago Title Land Trust Company and First National Bank of Highland Park, trustees, to Nick and Frank LLC, 1514 Nelson Road, Dixon, $0.

Philip E. Devers Trust, Philip E. Devers, trustee, to Jason M. and Trista L. Pitman, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $0.

Executors deed

Knoll Family Partnership and Nadine T. Knoll, Jeffrey L. Shaw, executor, to Jeffrey and Christine Vincent, 1618 Joliet Way, Dixon, $27,000.

Deed

Kenneth Michael Bibly, D. Renee Jackson, judge and Cook County judge to Denise Bibly, block 26, lot 19, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Sheriff deed

Lee County sheriff and Richard Trahan to U.S. Bank, N.A., 715 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Creston Commons LLC to Zachary and Sophie McCartney, one parcel in Dement Township, Creston, $18,500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jeffrey R. Price, 103 W. Phil Parkway, Forreston, $67,500.

The late Tracy E. Reeder by heirs to Claude E. Keller, 2 S. Ogle St., Mt. Morris, $37,000.

Bradley S. and Terry Ann Campshure to John Little, 401 W. Main St., Davis Junction, $110,000.

Theresa Anne Valentine to Cathleen J. and Kyle A. Hombs, 2867 S. Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $39,500.

Judith A. Martin, also Dickinson, to Martin Brizuela, 816 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $92,000.

David P. and Meagann E. Lancaste to Martin Brizuela, 812 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $81,500.

James and Rebecca Thurman to Unique Reyes and Pauletta Linton, 316 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $132,400.

St Patrick’s Church of Rochelle to city of Rochelle, 916 S. Main St., Rochelle, $125,000.

Lori A. Wagner to Richard and Cheryl Ann Heissler, 2610 S. Lowden Road, Oregon, $320,000.

Andrew and Alisha Fortener to Alexandra M. Wimberly, 6978 N. Alpine Drive, Stillman Valley, $277,500.

Noah L. and Ciara M. Stahly to Roberto Martinez Jr. and Cassandra Hajjar Laplante, 501 S. Third St., Rochelle, $150,000.

Harry A. and Dorothy A. Roland to Gerald V. and Barbara J. Hanson, 320 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $194,900.

Donald and Kathleen Schott Anderson to Kent Andrew Piskie, 4837 N. Wendorf Road, Davis Junction, $250,000.

Sharon K. McManus Trust, Sharon K. McManus, trustee, to Kyle E. Schulenburg and Tiffany N. Nord, 136 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $210,000.

James R. and Connie Whetsel to Andrew M. Sula, 206 S. Hickory St., Stillman Valley, $124,900.

Gregory W. Schultz to Larry D. Bull, 2843 S. Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $172,000.

David C. and Ashley M. Hahn to Maurice Millan, 510 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $166,500.

Larry E. and Gary R. Groenhagen to REG LLC, one parcel on Limerick Road and 3720 and 4232 E. Limerick Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

James W. and Jean A. Sherwood to Basem S. and Samer S. Aljabari, 105 S. Market St., Byron, $116,000.

Eric and Talitha Stivers to Pedro Lopez Vazquez and Vanessa Martinez Mendoza, 108 N. Barry Ave, Byron, $165,000.

Charlie R. Ramsey Trust, Charlie R. Ramsey, trustee, to NJTC Investments LLC 7th Street, 1091 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $260,000.

Creston Commons LLC to Michele French, one parcel in Dement Township, $18,500.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Jeffery J. Viviano, 413 St. Francis Drive, Dixon, $264,900.

Tracy D. and Summer L. Roots to Cartus Financial Corp., 413 St. Francis Drive, Dixon, $264,900.

Quit claim deeds

Anwar and Shahana Shahzad to Sara Khan, 202 Wisconsin Lane and one parcel in Flagg Township, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Timothy and Kathleen Isley Revocable Living Trust, Timothy and Kathleen Isley, trustees, to Sean Thibault, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $1,000.

Rudolf Hunt Trust, William C. Hunt, trustee, to Lincoln T. and Thomas L. Lichty, 408 West St., Davis Junction, $105,000.

Arthur Baum Day Trust, R. Brad Long, trustee, to H. Matthew and Nancy C. Davis, 412 N. Congress Ave., Polo, $145,000.

Kenneth S. Brown Land Trust 1, Kenneth S. Brown, trustee, to Kyle R. Witt, 150 Erickson Road, Rochelle, $112,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office