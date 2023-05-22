Chadwick-Milledgeville board calls special meeting on union deal

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Chadwick-Milledgeville School District 399 Board will meet in a special session at 7 p.m. Monday at the Milledgeville School Library.

The board will move into executive session to discuss the three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Chadwick-Milledgeville Education Association.

The board has planned a vote in open session after the executive session.

The district serves students in grades K-12 and has an elementary school and a junior-senior high school on Eighth Street in Milledgeville. According to the Illinois Report Card, the district had an enrollment of 357 students and a roster of 37 teachers.