State wants to honor seniors with Hall of Fame awards

SPRINGFIELD – Illinoisans ages 65 and older who excel in community service, education, the performing arts, graphic arts or the labor force are eligible to be nominated for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

“For 29 years, we’ve been proud to honor the contributions and accomplishments of our older adults in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “From community service to education, seniors have shaped our state for the better – and this Older Americans Month, I encourage all Illinoisans to nominate the extraordinary elders in their life for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards.”

The Hall of Fame was established by the state legislature to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities.

Each year, there are four inductees. In 2022, Ogle County’s Phil Bratta was one of them. Bratta is a retired biology teacher, chess coach and master gardener with the University of Illinois Extension. He still coaches chess at Stillman Valley, the same school he led to a Class 1A state title in 1990.

Davis Wehler, 11, of Mt. Morris talks about his 4-H project as judge Phil Bratta judges at the Ogle County 4-H Fair on Saturday. Judging for the 4-H projects started on July 24 with the entries on display throughout the fair which continues through Sunday at the fairgrounds between Oregon and Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

To submit a nomination, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html. Nominations for 2023 inductees must be received by June 1.

“May is Older Americans Month and the perfect time to honor an older adult in your life by nominating them for statewide recognition,” said Paula Basta, director of the Illinois Department of Aging. “Past inductees to the Hall of Fame have received detailed, thoughtful nominations, so we encourage you not to wait until the very last minute. Start working on your nominations now before it’s too late!”