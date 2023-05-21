Shutter to Think: Fake it till you make it

Henry’s center fielder Abbie Serpette leaps while trying to catch a home run against Morrison Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

I’ve used this platform to celebrate some of my photography wins. So it’s only fair to share the losses, as much as it pains me.

The photo here signifies both a win and a loss in a way. I really like how I instinctively captured Henry-Senachwine center fielder Abbie Serpette leaping for the ball. I had been shooting that softball game at Newman Central Catholic High before moving to cover the baseball game just across the field.

I had heard the classic ping of the aluminum bat, but this sound was much louder and more “pingy” so It drew my attention. I quickly realized there might be a play on the ball so was able to get this frame off. Seeing the ball sail over the fence, the player at the top of her leap – plus her full face – I think makes this a pretty good picture.

But all good things must come to an end.

I didn’t follow the action and was one frame away from a rare image of a player going head over heels over the fence.

With a great smile on her face, she somersaulted, snatched up that home run ball and leapt back over the fence.

And I missed it.

So what have we learned here?

Well, If I had showed as much tenacity as this ballplayer, I might have got that extra frame. But I think as a greater lesson, and I’m sure we all do this in our professional and personal lives, is we dwell too much on what we’ve missed and on our failures. That energy should be channeled to our wins and successes.

I’ve learned long ago that even though I know I did my best, but didn’t come back with that image that I pictured in my mind’s eye, that if I expressed that to my editor(s), it would condition them to think it was a bad job even before seeing it.

So right or wrong, good or bad, I’ll express confidence outwardly, even if internally, I have my reservations.

I shared this philosophy with a friend recently, and her words back ring so true. “Fake it till you make it.” Can’t agree more.

• Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.