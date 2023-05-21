Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 5-12

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Betty Jean Kirchner to Paul E. Skorzewski, 1409 W. 21st St., Sterling, $125,000.

Nathan E. Dykema to Skyler T. Everhart and Kalli L. Fisher, 1223 15th Ave., Fulton, $96,000.

Evelyn R. Mohr to Colleen A. McNinney, 114 Fifth St., Fulton, $225,000.

Henry E. and Mary S. Borntreger to Omer A. and Esther T. Miller, 9788 Union Grove Road, Morrison, $260,000.

Todd Froeter Estate and Kevin, Craig, Chris and Kory Froeter to Brian and Heidi Totey, 404 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $147,800.

Scott Wallingford to Jacob Crabbe Bier, 204 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $161,000.

Thomas E. and Sherrie Mosser to David A. Tee, 603 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $59,500.

Rickie Woodson and Billy L. Woodson Estate to Chad E. and Rebecka D. Brinkmann, 908 West Ave. Sterling, $55,000.

Marcia L. Simmons to Jacob Madigan, 1715 17th Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

Lori J. Mays Real Estate Holdings Trust to Ottosen Trust, Joel D. Ottosen, trustee, one parcel in Union Grove Township, $0.

Gunther Gassner to Renee Rodriguez and Genevieve Gassner, 1203 Long Court, Sterling, $157,000.

Janet E. Becker to Amara Jael Chavez,1107 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $10,000.

William J. Conner to Tayler Mackenzie Birkett and Jarek Leonhardt, 503 S. Main St., Albany, $87,700.

Roger P. and Lisa Jo Carlson to Paul E. and Ashley N. Scott, 1407 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $61,500.

Kenneth Lehman to Kaitlynn Crawford Lawson, 1206 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $94,000.

Quit claim deeds

Linda Dunphy to Isaiah Armando Ramirez, 1005 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $0.

Laura A. Walls, now Garza, to Brent G. Walls, 609 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edwin and Debra Bielema Family Trust to Craig Murray, 1207 10th Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Lauts Family Trust, David S. Lauts, trustee, to Edward R. Habben, one parcel on West Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $840,000.

James B. and Shirley Dewey Family Trust, Frances Shirley Dewey, trustee, to Scott Wallingford, 204 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $132,500.

Ottosen Trust, Joel D. Ottosen, trustee, to Justin Daniel and Erin Morris, 13801 Lister Road, Morrison, $150,000.

Land Trust 44190500, First MidWealth Management Co., trustee, to Nicholas T. and Courtnie L. Griffin, 1406 E. 18th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Deeds

Philip Matthew Parks, sales officer, to 309 Homes LLC, 28931 Bell Road, Rock Falls, $94,141.

Pennymac Loan Services to Amanda Conklen, 1506 17th Ave., Sterling, $72,123.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Carol Spencer to Manuel Enrique and Irma Rodriguez, block 21, lot 110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,000.

Chris Roberts to Richard L. and Jane C. Grinker, block 26, lot 246, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

George E. and Tamara V. Stell to Jaime C. Rogers, block 10, lots 97-98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Kaitlyn J. Davis, also Winters, to Danny L. Diehl Jr. Trust, 830 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $67,300.

Matthew J. and Jennifer Beard to Kimberly Nelson, 318 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $129,000.

Treerawat and Pitawan Yindeeroop, also Pinyowattayakorn, to Apiwat J. and Rachel E. Yindeeroop, 1107 N. Hill Road, Dixon, $125,000.

Quit claim deeds

Andrea and Alvin Fitzpatrick to Guy E. Covell, one parcel in Nelson Township, $1,000.

Jaime C. Rogers to Justin Szymanski, block 10, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Juanita Cron to Lisa Pierce, block 15, lot 162, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Victoria Dixon and Michael Johnson to William H. Jackson III, block 29, lot 328, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Karen S. Digby and George H., Charles E. and Rita Thompson to Mike C. Thompson, 601 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

Marilyn Sue Smith Irrevocable Trust, Michael Smith, trustee, to Donald E. Fane, 1618 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Irene M. Rahn to Richard Craig Shank, 7 Orchard Lane, Mt. Morris, $117,500.

Michael T. and Julene G. Kavanaugh to Brian Cary, 606 W. Mason St., Polo, $122,000.

Susan M. Riese to Patrick and Kara Erickson, 598 S. Red Oak Lane, Chana, $165,000.

Jose and Christina Lopez to Carl F. Nystuen, 7719 W. Coffman Road, Leaf River, $192,000.

Jacob W. Coleman to Zackery M. Fortener, 300 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $111,000.

Thomas J. Hartnett III to Grainne L. Grant, 421 W. Seventh Ave., Rochelle, $79,000.

Sherry L. and Michelle M. Murphy to Robert Alyward, 103 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $132,400.

Scott W. Kessler to Anibal Peralta Toledo, 208 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $123,000.

Robert and Breyanna Rodriguez and Herbert E. and Pamela A. Kleinwachter to Zachary Taylor, 333 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $160,000.

Cynthia Bonnell to Darrel Stukenberg, 12 parcels in Mt. Morris Township, $760,667.

Sheila Carr to Darrel Stukenberg, 12 parcels in Mt. Morris Township, $760,667.

Roy Favors to Jessica Rayna Navarro, 302 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $98,000.

Roger and Lillian Courtney to Christopher J. Miller and Justine Amber Pater, 877 Prairie Lily Lane, Davis Junction, $261,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Curtis Kinne, 1885 N. Daysville Road, Oregon, $120,000.

Riboberto A. Cervantes to Samuel Marchesi and Colleen Koehler, 1101 Tilton Park Drive, Rochelle, $232,000.

Emil Boehm to Jeremy and Hollie Gabel, four parcels in Byron Township, $60,000.

Quit claim deeds

Nicole Degraf to Jeff Winterland, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $4,250.

Connie S. Lipscomb and Brenda L. Morris to Lyle Swanson, 412 E. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

L&J Trust 1015 and Jacqueline L. Stukenberg Trust, Darrel Stukenberg, trustee, to Cynthia Bonnell, 12 parcels in Mt. Morris Township, $0.

L&J Trust 1015 and Jacqueline L. Stukenberg Trust, Darrel Stukenberg, trustee, to Darrel Stukenberg, 12 parcels in Mt. Morris Township, $0.

Verna K. Horn Land Trust 1, Verna K. Horn, trustee, to Wendy M. Gilbert and Peggy L. and Charles P. Wagner, 1030 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $122,000.

Janette K. Miller Trust, Marilyn Miller, Ttustee, to Marvin E. Miller Trust, Marvin E. Miller and Ted N. Gesin, trustees, 106 S. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $90,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Jason L. Sims to Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 825 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.

Ogle County sheriff, Randy L. Clark, Mason Timothy Clark and Cindy Sutherin to Bradley D. Blumhoff, 13733 W. Canada Road, Polo, $91,300.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office