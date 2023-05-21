Molly Blum is Polo’s student of the month for May

Molly Blum is student of the month for May in Polo. She is a 17-year-old senior from Polo. Her parents are Matthew and Krista Blum. Her siblings are Kyle and Kayla Blum

What class do you find really engaging?

I really enjoyed taking Stephanie Schultz’s new floral and landscape design class. It was very hands on and I even made my own corsage and boutonniere for homecoming.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I am going to be attending Iowa State University this fall and am pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agronomy. As of now I am seeking a career as a crop consultant.

What are your two favorite activities?

FFA gave me many opportunities to be a leader and taught me many leadership skills. I made a lot of amazing friends and fun memories. Although I haven’t been involved in it since before COVID, 4-H is another thing that I really enjoyed being a member of. It taught me a lot about responsibility and it was a great community to be a part of. They both also taught me the importance of volunteering and helping others by giving me many opportunities to help out.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

Holding a meeting on the bus ride back from the parliamentary procedure contest to decide where we should eat. It got very intense and it was hilarious.

What is your hope for the future?

My hope for the future is that more people build their relationship with God and as a result people will be more kind and compassionate.

