Alexzandra Vaessen is Amboy student of the month for May

Alexzandra Vaessen is student of the month for May in Amboy. She is an 18-year-old senior from Amboy. Her parents are Jeff and Jennifer Vaessen. Her siblings are Reece and Nastasja Vaessen.

What class do you find really engaging?

The class that I enjoy and engage in the most is English 4 with Elizabeth Scriven. I enjoy it the most because I love to read new and interesting books and she has chosen some very compelling books. Ms. Scriven does a very good job of teaching the class. I really enjoy the way she teaches and her personality.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

For post-graduation, I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College. I also plan on working in phlebotomy since I recently acquired my phlebotomist certification.

What are your two favorite activities?

My favorite community service activity that I participated in was when I picked up 225 gallons of garbage in the ditches in my neighborhood. This was one of my favorite activities because I learned about how trash impacts the environment and how much trash people throw out their car windows and also that we as a community need to take better care of our environment. My second favorite community service activity is being able to help at my church with Vacation Bible School. I enjoy it because I get to help kids learn about God and have fun.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

My most memorable activity at school was when the football cheer team performed a cheer routine on skit night for homecoming. My favorite part about it was when I was able to perform many stunts for the audience.

What is your hope for the future?

My hope for the future is to work in the medical field and to get my certification as an ultrasound technician, also hopefully attend Wheaton College. I also hope to travel and be able to see parts of the world that I have never seen before.

