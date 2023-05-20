Tristan Oelrichs is Sterling’s student of the month for May

Tristan Oelrichs is student of the month for May in Sterling. He is an 18-year-old senior. His parent is John Oelrichs. His siblings are Jakob, John J. and David Oelrichs.

What class do you find really engaging?

I find Cesar Guerrero’s Spanish 2 class to be my most engaging class. We frequently work in groups of two, three or four to help our Spanish-speaking skills to progress further. We also always read texts in Spanish to increase our Spanish knowledge. We often listen to songs in Spanish as well to engage the whole class.

Despite all these things being very enjoyable and engaging, I find that speaking projects and speaking quizzes are the most engaging thing to me. Speaking projects and quizzes allow me to see my progression in Spanish throughout the year, which I find very helpful.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

After high school, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for two years to major in biology. I then plan on transferring to a four-year university to obtain my bachelor’s degree in biology. I hope to attend the University of Illinois or Northern Illinois University for that. The dream, however, would be to go to an international university, preferably in the U.K., to obtain that degree.

What are your two favorite activities?

My favorite extracurricular activity I participated in for the last four years has to be bowling. Even though it is not a popular sport, I learned that plenty of high schoolers still do it. I made many new friends through the bowling team at SHS, and I found a lifelong hobby that I will always thoroughly enjoy. Overall, though, the sport and the bowling team has taught me how to be more outgoing, confident and ambitious.

Besides extracurriculars, my favorite volunteer activity is Happy Tails Animal Shelter. I get the chance to learn about the proper care of shelter animals, and I get to actively help the shelter in taking care of the animals in need.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

I think the most meaningful and memorable moment that I had this year was when the SHS boys bowling team managed to qualify for sectionals after having a tough morning of tournament play at regionals. We were left three spots outside of qualifying with the final half of the tournament to go. We managed to jump from sixth or seventh place all the way up to taking third place. It was even more thrilling because it all came down to the last game, where we jumped up from fifth.

What is your hope for the future?

My main hope for the future is to end up being happy and content with my life. I want to travel the world and move overseas to pursue a career in the field of biology in hopes of being successful. I also hope to surround myself with people who lift me up and to be able to share my life experiences with someone else.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.