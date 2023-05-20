Julian Hernandez is Rock Falls student of the month for May

Julian Hernandez is student of the month for May in Rock Falls. He is an 18-year-old senior from Rock Falls. His parents are Julia and Andy Hernandez. His siblings are Ariel and Andrew Hernandez

What class do you find really engaging?

Mr. Truesdell’s psychology class is one of the most engaging classes. Psychology is always interesting because you are learning how people think and why.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan to attend Northern Illinois University to pursue a four-year degree.

What are your two favorite activities?

One of my favorite extracurricular activities is BLIND, because you get to make an impact on other people and help them. BLIND has taught me to help others and how to be a leader. Another one of my favorite activities is band. Band is one of my favorite activities because I enjoy playing music. Music has taught me perseverance because playing an instrument can be a struggle at times.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

One of the most memorable moments is when our basketball team won the regional championship this year. We as a team were able to celebrate that our hard work paid off. I was so lucky to be a part of the team and witness that.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to obtain a four-year degree at Northern Illinois University. After college, I hope I can help make a positive impact on others in whatever career field I choose.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.