May 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon Fire Department will be part of film location shoot

‘Adult Children’ to include scene at filmed at one of the department’s bays on Monday

By Rachel Rodgers
Station house for Dixon City Fire Department, May 19, 2023.

Station house for Dixon City Fire Department, May 19, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – The Dixon Fire Department will be featured in a movie called “Adult Children” being filmed in the area Monday.

The Dixon City Council approved a location release earlier this week with Adulting Children LLC to film a scene at one of the bays at the fire station for about three hours Monday.

No road closures will be necessary, and it won’t disrupt emergency operations, Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said, adding that Dixon was chosen after the film officials toured different departments in the area.

“It’s always an honor to get Dixon out there and get our building out there,” Buskohl said. “We’re excited to have them here.”

Fire Engine 4 as seen through the bay doors of the Dixon City Fire Department main station on May 19, 2023.

Fire Engine 4 as seen through the bay doors of the Dixon City Fire Department main station on May 19, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

They’re also shooting downtown and in Oregon as well, he said.

According to the film summary, “when a crisis provides a 17-year-old the opportunity to spend time with her three older siblings, she’s excited to gain some insight into what it means to be an adult, only to be disappointed when she discovers they’re all faking it.”

“Adult Children” is being written by Annika Marks, directed by Rich Newey and produced by Angie Gaffney.

