Ally Cytrych is Polo’s student of the month for April

Ally Cytrych is student of the month for April in Polo. She is an 18-year-old senior. Her parents are Nick & Megan Cytrych.

What class do you find really engaging?

Cytrych: The class I find most engaging is Mrs. Schultz’s independent agriculture class. I was given the opportunity to not only take it once, but twice throughout my years here at PCHS. It has given me the freedom to discover possible career options, and eventually introduced me to my current career path: agriculture education. This year, I have been able to assist Mrs. Schultz and Mr. Wetzell in their eighth grade STEM in agriculture and discovery ag classes. It was an incredible experience that I wish more people would look into. Seeing a student’s eyes light up when talking about something they are passionate about or even just understanding something is one of the best feelings I have ever felt! Thank you Mrs. Schultz and Mr. Wetzell for offering me this opportunity!

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

Cytrych: This fall, I will be attending Black Hawk [College] East in Galva, Illinois. My classes are already picked and my apartment lease is signed, making it official! During my time at Black Hawk, I plan to be extremely involved in student organizations, as well as the horse judging team. After my two years there, I will be transferring to a university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education.

What are your two favorite activities?

Cytrych: My all time favorite club at PCHS would have to be FFA. I have spent multiple years as a chapter officer, and was elected to serve as the 2022-2023 Section 2 treasurer. FFA has shaped me into the very person I am today by molding me into a confident, determined leader. Mrs. Schultz provided me a safe space to be quirky myself and has always welcomed anyone to do the same. Over the years, I have won many contests and received many degrees: one of which was my state degree. This degree is something that only 1% of FFA members receive, making it a very important achievement. My second favorite would have to be volunteering at the Fun Fair. Seeing the kids run around with their friends, all excited for the games and cake walk, is awesome to see! This last year, I was tasked with working at the food stand, so I didn’t really get to see all the activities up close. But the kids that came into the cafeteria were super excited to get back out there, unless they had a cup of ice cream in their hand.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

Cytrych: One moment I will never forget is from my experiences with assisting the eighth grade STEM in agriculture and discovery ag classes. A teacher always has students that hold a special place in their heart, and Koa Herndon was my first. Koa was a very shy, but respectful student. However, this is not what stood out about her. The moment I will always remember Koa for is the day we introduced them to FFA Record books. Previously, I had managed our school’s raised garden beds, and had done a record book on the experience. Koa looked through the book and instantly lit up! She called me over and we talked the rest of class about how she loves working with the raised garden beds her family has at home. She was so excited when we told her that, when she got to high school, she would have the opportunity to maintain the ones at school as well. From that moment on, I knew I was going to be an agriculture education teacher.

What is your hope for the future?

Cytrych: Personally, my hope for the future is that the agriculture industry will continue to grow and thrive. Agriculture is everywhere, and with wanting to pursue a degree in agriculture education, I need the agriculture industry to flourish. As for my hope for the world itself, I hope everyone in the world learns to put aside their personal agendas. We have become very selfish and disconnected from one another, making it hard for our nation to be unified.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.