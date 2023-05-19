Leadership summit features cultural inclusion, leading in crisis

DIXON – Almost 500 people attended the Midwest Summit on Leadership on Thursday at the Dixon Historic Theatre.
The second annual conference focused on creating a positive culture and work experience through leadership. It featured main keynote leadership development consultant Alonzo Kelly as well as Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss and Sterling Public Schools Superintendent Tad Everett.
“It’s about leadership with a heavy focus on culture, and the message is just as applicable to everyone.”— Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss
Kelly is an executive coach, professor, three-time best-selling author and radio host who has served more than 1,000 individuals through personal and professional development. He focused on diversity and inclusion with creating a culture where everyone feels they belong.
Neukirch spoke about the city’s response to the mass shooting July 4 when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire into the crowd below shortly after the start of the Independence Day parade, firing more than 70 shots.
Seven people were killed and 48 others were wounded by bullets or shrapnel.
Leadership coordination was necessary for weeks after the shooting as well as continued resiliency efforts.
“Ghida is one of the most respected city managers in Illinois,” said Langloss, who’s a co-founder of the event. “The different viewpoints the speakers bring is amazing. It’s about leadership with a heavy focus on culture, and the message is just as applicable to everyone.”
There were 490 people who signed up for the daylong event, compared to 325 last year, Langloss said.
“We’re really excited how it’s grown and become a draw from across the Midwest,” he said. “It also gives experience to so many leaders in the Sauk Valley area.”
The goal is to make it a two-day summit in the future.
Langloss spoke about becoming a better leader with techniques from hostage negotiators and criminal interrogators. Everett talked about the challenges of poor recruitment and retention rates and ways to retain high-quality employees.