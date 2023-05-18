Newman Central Catholic High School salutes its class of 2023

STERLING – Balls, strikes and diplomas.

It was a busy evening on St. Mary’s Street in Sterling.

Not only did Newman Central High School hold its baccalaureate service and graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday evening, it also served as host for the Class 1A regionals in baseball and in softball.

The ceremony included an homily and invocation by the Rev. Bruce Ludeke, a prayer by Monica Healy, and had Emma Oswalt and Dylan Garland serve as gift bearers

Sarah Murray provided the poem reading while the closing remarks were by the Rev. David Malloy, bishop of the Rockford diocese.

Murray, as salutatorian, gave the prayer to respect life and the valedictorian Ainsley Reed provided the senior address.