May 18, 2023
Newman Central Catholic High School salutes its class of 2023

Busy evening on campus, which included graduation ceremony and softball and baseball regional games

The Newman High School class of 2023 fires the hats in the air Wednesday, May 17, 2023 following their commencement.

STERLING – Balls, strikes and diplomas.

It was a busy evening on St. Mary’s Street in Sterling.

Not only did Newman Central High School hold its baccalaureate service and graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday evening, it also served as host for the Class 1A regionals in baseball and in softball.

The ceremony included an homily and invocation by the Rev. Bruce Ludeke, a prayer by Monica Healy, and had Emma Oswalt and Dylan Garland serve as gift bearers

Sarah Murray provided the poem reading while the closing remarks were by the Rev. David Malloy, bishop of the Rockford diocese.

Murray, as salutatorian, gave the prayer to respect life and the valedictorian Ainsley Reed provided the senior address.

The Newman High School class of 2023 fires the hats in the air Wednesday, May 17, 2023 following their commencement.

