Dixon council OKs $1 million in road resurfacing

DIXON – The city plans to do $1 million in street resurfacing this summer.
The Dixon City Council approved awarding its roadwork contract to Oregon-based Martin & Co. Excavating for $979,265 Monday.
Public Works Director Matt Heckman said they opened bids for the annual resurfacing package Thursday, and the city budgeted $1.15 million for the work.
Heckman said the list of streets will be released soon once contracts are in place.
In addition to the resurfacing, the city will undergo a $2.25 million Safe Routes to School project that has been planned for years.
[ Dixon moving forward with Safe Routes to School project ]
In 2019, the city received a $200,000 Safe Routes to School grant to make safety upgrades in that area due to traffic concerns, especially where South Galena Avenue meets Division Street.
The federal Safe Routes to School program reimburses projects that aim to make areas more walk- or bike-friendly for students going to and from school, and funds are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The project was expanded to include nearby streets and road resurfacing. The city also did water main work along Division Street in 2021 in anticipation of the project.
Galena Avenue will see sidewalk extensions from Division to West 10th streets, as well as new ramps, curbs, street markings and signage. There will be lighted signage at Patrick’s Court and Division.
Division Street and Fargo Avenue will get new sidewalks, curbs and repaved road with hot-mix asphalt. Street markings also will be improved to be more visible where Division Street becomes a one-way in front of Reagan Middle School and front parking is located.
Work also will be done to fill in patches of sidewalk on the east side of Hemlock Avenue and west side of Chestnut Avenue, both from Pine to Division streets. Walnut will have new sidewalk on the east side from Division to Ash Court.