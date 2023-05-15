Northwest Illinois principals honor student leaders in Dixon

DIXON – Mike Grady, who retired as principal at Dixon High School at the end of last year, served as keynote speaker for the student leadership recognition luncheon Friday, May 5, at the Dixon Elks Lodge hosted by the Northwest Region Illinois Principals Association.

Grady advised the assembled students to surround themselves with good people and give them credit when they succeed.

“Develop a thick skin,” he said.

High school seniors were eligible for six $250 scholarships, which Grady drew from a lottery.

Winners were Lanie Rosensteil and Addison Bremmer of Pearl City, Cayden Webster of Polo, Blake Heller of Warren, Gracie Prose of Oregon and Kelton Schwamberger of Amboy.

Most of the ceremony was devoted to building principals recognizing student leaders at their respective schools.

Here is the list of student honorees, by school.

AFC Elementary – Elsie Viall, Clayton Kennay

AFC Junior-Senior – Sara Ramadani, Carson Rueff

Amboy Elementary – Kaiya Kaleel, Alice Klein

Amboy Junior – Jake Dinges, Chase Huggins

Amboy High – Courtney Ortgiesen, Kelton Schwamberger

Aplington Middle – Grace Woodin, Jackson Willis

Byron Elementary – Mila Snyder, Jace Ross

Byron Middle – Lila Morehead, Caleigh Rybicki

Byron High – Tyson Politsch, Lauren Carlson

Centennial Elementary – Isabella Mathis, Lexi Christen

Center for Change – Mikaleigh Hand, Leilani Davis

Creston Elementary – Vivian Novak

Dakota Junior-Senior – Amelia Dauphin, Braden Jansen

East Coloma-Nelson – Kiara Pineda, Austyn Feldthouse

East Dubuque Elementary – Levi Foote, Maiya Wilson

East Dubuque High – Jeremiah Haven, Dillon Freiburger

Eastland Junior-Senior – Hudson Groezinger, Emily Janssen

Eswood – Taylor Popp, Hunter Bivins

Forreston Grade – Lucy Schneiderman, Allison Moore

Forreston Junior – Daylen Rahn, Jillian Moore

Forreston High – Madyson Schoonhoven, Brock Smith

Fulton High – Jerrica Bormann, Landon Meyers

Galena Primary – Kaitlyn Watson, Thomas Wienen

Galena Middle – Baker Conley, Neveah Hauber

Kings – Ty Horn, Halle Sachs

Lena-Winslow Elementary – Hayden Freyer, Ben Gerbick

Lena-Winslow Junior – Gannon Dunker, Lillian Werhane

Lena Winslow High – Emma Kempel, Drew Streckwald

Meridian Junior – Emma Withers, Ethan Waugh

Morrison Junior – Josh McDearmon, Laila Cason

Orangeville Elementary – John Mills, Charli Trimble

Orangeville Junior – Abigail Hazzard, Aubrey Fryer

Orangeville High – Leah Baker, Bradyn Pacek

Oregon Elementary – Abigail Kalnins, Jasper Messenger

Oregon DLR Junior – Loralei Dannhorn, Finnegan Grennan

Oregon High – Sophia Stender, Gracie Prose

Pearl City Elementary – Ty Gerber, Hendrix Feld

Pearl City Junior – Brynlee McPeek, Sawyer Williams

Pearl City High – Addison Bremmer, Lanie Rosenstiel

Polo High – Cayden Webster, Lindee Poper

Prophetstown Elementary – Trenton Rosenow, Olivia Thompson

Reagan Middle – Eliza Zimmerman, Ethan Bond

River Bend Middle – Evan Folk, Paige Emerson

Rochelle Middle – Jonathan Andrist, Mackayla Downing

Rochelle High – Rylie Jackson, Layla Pelan

Rock Falls Middle – Adam Vervynck, Isela Valdivia

Rock Falls High School – Ryan McCord, Brooke Howard

Southside Elementary – Eliana McDearmom, Colten Kuehl

Stockton Middle – Caitlynn Robledo, Morgan Haas

Stockton High – Dustin Oppold, Madeline Harbach

Tampico: Elementary – Lilly Skinner, Elle Slock

Warren Elementary – Grace Trone, Thatcher Toepfer

Warren High – Blake Heller, Ava Heidenreich

West Carroll High – Victoria Moshure, Maxwell Eaton

West Carroll Middle – Caitlin Nolte, Silas Tautz

West Carroll Primary – Brady Yochem, McKenzie Nolte