Northwest Illinois principals honor student leaders in Dixon

DIXON – Mike Grady, who retired as principal at Dixon High School at the end of last year, served as keynote speaker for the student leadership recognition luncheon Friday, May 5, at the Dixon Elks Lodge hosted by the Northwest Region Illinois Principals Association.
Grady advised the assembled students to surround themselves with good people and give them credit when they succeed.
“Develop a thick skin,” he said.
High school seniors were eligible for six $250 scholarships, which Grady drew from a lottery.
Winners were Lanie Rosensteil and Addison Bremmer of Pearl City, Cayden Webster of Polo, Blake Heller of Warren, Gracie Prose of Oregon and Kelton Schwamberger of Amboy.
Most of the ceremony was devoted to building principals recognizing student leaders at their respective schools.
Here is the list of student honorees, by school.
AFC Elementary – Elsie Viall, Clayton Kennay
AFC Junior-Senior – Sara Ramadani, Carson Rueff
Amboy Elementary – Kaiya Kaleel, Alice Klein
Amboy Junior – Jake Dinges, Chase Huggins
Amboy High – Courtney Ortgiesen, Kelton Schwamberger
Aplington Middle – Grace Woodin, Jackson Willis
Byron Elementary – Mila Snyder, Jace Ross
Byron Middle – Lila Morehead, Caleigh Rybicki
Byron High – Tyson Politsch, Lauren Carlson
Centennial Elementary – Isabella Mathis, Lexi Christen
Center for Change – Mikaleigh Hand, Leilani Davis
Creston Elementary – Vivian Novak
Dakota Junior-Senior – Amelia Dauphin, Braden Jansen
East Coloma-Nelson – Kiara Pineda, Austyn Feldthouse
East Dubuque Elementary – Levi Foote, Maiya Wilson
East Dubuque High – Jeremiah Haven, Dillon Freiburger
Eastland Junior-Senior – Hudson Groezinger, Emily Janssen
Eswood – Taylor Popp, Hunter Bivins
Forreston Grade – Lucy Schneiderman, Allison Moore
Forreston Junior – Daylen Rahn, Jillian Moore
Forreston High – Madyson Schoonhoven, Brock Smith
Fulton High – Jerrica Bormann, Landon Meyers
Galena Primary – Kaitlyn Watson, Thomas Wienen
Galena Middle – Baker Conley, Neveah Hauber
Kings – Ty Horn, Halle Sachs
Lena-Winslow Elementary – Hayden Freyer, Ben Gerbick
Lena-Winslow Junior – Gannon Dunker, Lillian Werhane
Lena Winslow High – Emma Kempel, Drew Streckwald
Meridian Junior – Emma Withers, Ethan Waugh
Morrison Junior – Josh McDearmon, Laila Cason
Orangeville Elementary – John Mills, Charli Trimble
Orangeville Junior – Abigail Hazzard, Aubrey Fryer
Orangeville High – Leah Baker, Bradyn Pacek
Oregon Elementary – Abigail Kalnins, Jasper Messenger
Oregon DLR Junior – Loralei Dannhorn, Finnegan Grennan
Oregon High – Sophia Stender, Gracie Prose
Pearl City Elementary – Ty Gerber, Hendrix Feld
Pearl City Junior – Brynlee McPeek, Sawyer Williams
Pearl City High – Addison Bremmer, Lanie Rosenstiel
Polo High – Cayden Webster, Lindee Poper
Prophetstown Elementary – Trenton Rosenow, Olivia Thompson
Reagan Middle – Eliza Zimmerman, Ethan Bond
River Bend Middle – Evan Folk, Paige Emerson
Rochelle Middle – Jonathan Andrist, Mackayla Downing
Rochelle High – Rylie Jackson, Layla Pelan
Rock Falls Middle – Adam Vervynck, Isela Valdivia
Rock Falls High School – Ryan McCord, Brooke Howard
Southside Elementary – Eliana McDearmom, Colten Kuehl
Stockton Middle – Caitlynn Robledo, Morgan Haas
Stockton High – Dustin Oppold, Madeline Harbach
Tampico: Elementary – Lilly Skinner, Elle Slock
Warren Elementary – Grace Trone, Thatcher Toepfer
Warren High – Blake Heller, Ava Heidenreich
West Carroll High – Victoria Moshure, Maxwell Eaton
West Carroll Middle – Caitlin Nolte, Silas Tautz
West Carroll Primary – Brady Yochem, McKenzie Nolte