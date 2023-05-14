Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 28-May 5

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Bryan E. Camper to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 1308 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $17,000.

Michael F. Scuteri to Jennifer Cooper, 110 S. Main St., Tampico, $34,000.

Mark W. Hummel to Jeton Abduli, one parcel on West Railroad Street, Prophetstown, $0.

Mark A. Tschosik to Adrian Ramirez, 1104 Harbor Drive, Rock Falls, $93,000.

Nancy J. Shambaugh Estate, Ruthann M. Hernandez and John and Robert L. Shambaugh to Resul and Fatmira Dzeladini, two parcels on East Wall Street, Morrison, $30,000.

David and Darren Naftzger to Kevin E. Celus, 608 N. Lime St., Albany, $73,000.

Rick A. and Tamara S. Mills to 504 49th LLC, 406 Circle Drive, Rock Falls, $179,625.

Thomas and Rachael Jessberger to Richard N. McDonald, 1719 Angle St., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Boris Starkovs to Mary and John Ybarra, 2112 E. 39th St., Sterling, $139,000.

Steven R. Clark to Arthur and Kendra M. Last Sotelo, 205 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $74,000.

Joe L. McKenna to Joseph Lewis, 1903 English St., Rock Falls, $41,900.

Curtis D. Oldham to Carter Ames, 1610 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $64,500.

Dane R. and Judy A. Peterson to Eryn Buchanan Young and Matthew Pearlman, 1404 E. 24th St., Sterling, $190,000.

Kathleen M. Hollonbeck to Thomas E. Dore Trust, 21280 Jersey Road, Tampico, $75,000.

Rodney A. Fritsch to Steven J. and Angela Mary Buckley, 310 S. Main St., Tampico, $78,500.

Robert D. and Mary E. Black to Morrison Community Hospital District, 657 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $181,800.

Shane M. and Brook A. Boyson to Victoria and James Hartman, 1117 Melody Hills, Fulton, $328,500.

John J. Kophamer to Curtis E. Ebersohl, 15344 Norrish Road, Morrison, $327,000.

Brian E. and Lynette A. Ebersole to Dylan and Nikita Ebersole, 18975 Hoover Road, Sterling, $50,000.

KNE Real Estate Inc. to Brad and Ashley Gendreau, 1011 10th Ave., Fulton, $47,000.

Quit claim deeds

Richard M. Paul to Gloria R. Quattrone and Diana L., Jonathan D., Samuel J., Timothy M. and Daniel N. Paul, 18 Prairie Park Drive, Prophetstown, $0.

Joyce C. Seger to Danielle C. Barnette, 5242 Holly Road, Fulton, $0.

Marvin G. and Barbara J. Kuhlemier to Theresa Marie Kuhlemier, 28841 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

James A. Susan Trust to Robert J., Kelly L. Mark R. and Matt McDonnell, two parcels on Lister Road, Morrison, $188,100.

Ronald E. Behrens Family Trust to Justin N. and Nicole M. Habben, one parcel on Hazel Road, Sterling, $9,500.

Paul Dwane Norman Living Trust to Andrew J. Zajicek, 707 19th Ave., Fulton, $59,000.

Dan J. and Glenda T. Hegwood Living Trust to David M. Hegwood, 100 Fairview Drive, Morrison, $114,000.

Phyllis J. Heun Trust, Kurt A. Heun and Debra Swanson, trustees, to Kimberly L. Wolf Special Needs Trust, two parcels of farmland in Garden Plain Township, $0.

Executors deed

Edith M. Weimer Estate to Jeff and Ali Steimle, 7304 Cordova Road, Erie, $16,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Cathlyn A. Shipp to RCF Aquisition Trust, 311 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Megan McDonnell and Timothy R. Rockhold to Rock River Housing Trust, 709 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $40,500.

Trust No. 1128276002, Whiteside Country, trustee, to city of Rock Falls, 300 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Lonnie Lee McGee, Gina Angela and Gerald Ann Long, Beroma Eleaine McClenon, William Breedlove and Esther M. Long, also Jones, Estate to MCLP Asset Company Inc., 1107 Ave L., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Sheila B. and Guadalupe G. Garcia to Jakob Highbarger, 421 E. Bluff St., Amboy, $118,500.

Community State Bank of Rock Falls to Alan Toomsen, 1311 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $49,900.

Haldane Custom Paint and Body Inc. to Maclyn K. and Jill Stoker, 2098 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $179,000.

Antonio and Anna Grandolfo to David Antonio and Enid I. Chinchilla, block 29, lot 88, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Donna L. Hoyle to Nicholas T. Meakins, 1958 Larod Drive, Dixon, $170,000.

Nicholas T. Meakins to Carlos Garza Jr., 812 Avery Ave., Dixon, $172,000.

Ronald O. Thompson to Ted M. and Nancy M. Dunphy, 319 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $87,500.

Jennifer A. and Jesse J. Plowman III to Arielle R. Tasker, 225 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $50,000.

Lucile E., Misti L., Martin L., Robert T. and Richard B. Fordham Jr. and Dorothy A. Love to Jonathon M. and Jonathon H. Hurd, 1657 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $95,000.

Leila, Karen, Jerry, Richard I., Dean and Roger Garland, Karen Leake and Patti Heintzelman to Alvie L. and Susan A. Crumpton, 208 E. Main St., Sublette, $67,000.

Quit claim deeds

Christian A. Martinez to Ulmer L. Velasquez, 222 Cropsey Ave., Dixon, $7,000.

David A. Nuttall Sr. to Maria Knutson, Alicia Miners and Sheila, Ryan, Nathan and Jesse Koehler , 203 S. Butler St., Nelson, $0.

Trustees deed

Walter S. Fredenhagen Jr. Revocable Trust, James S. Fredenhagen and Laura Jean Schaefer, trustees, to Dixie L. and Keith A. Eberhardt, one parcel in Amboy Township, $3,000.

Deed in trust

Amanda Hicks to Dark Land Trust No. 1, 105 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon (C&N Supply), $125,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Roger L. Adams to Andrea Garnhart and Mary Clark, 250 Creekside Drive, Byron, $148,000.

Konnie K. Peterson, Deborah L. Kosch and Richard K. Devlieger to J and W Properties, 604 N. Luther Drive, Byron, $146,500.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to James Reno and Connie Whetsel, 203 W. Fifth St., Leaf River, $94,900.

James E. and Louise E. Kronkow to Zachary and Morgan E. Hernandez and John C. and Shelly A. Hopp, 4933 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, $416,900.

Charles K. and Margaret A. Kochsmier to Tomasa Cadiz, 204 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $97,000.

Mark and Anthina Nehrkorn to Caitlin J. Hendrickson, 3058 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $270,000.

Willis W. Russell to Samantha C. Dixon, 3649 W. Egan Road, Leaf River, $52,500.

John W. Sligar to Daniel J. Cook, 205 W. Avon St., Forreston, $90,300.

Betty G. Swalve to Travis T. Simerson, 205 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $96,000.

Marcelino Millan to John W. Sligar and Hannah R. Wolber, 4422 N. Union Road, Forreston, $250,000.

Jeffrey Yount to Ted N. Gesin and Gesin Rentals, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $25,000.

Randall Lot 11 LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, 1076 N. Seventh St. and one lot, also in Rochelle, $1.75 million.

Flagstar Bank to federal Housing and Urban Development, 108 Hillside Drive, Polo, $0.

Brian Keith and Kelly Patterson Duncan to Sarah D. Sundquist, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $480,000.

Mary L. Bryant to Dustin T. Groen, 313 W. Third St., Leaf River, $55,000.

Quit claim deeds

The late Loren W. Wilken by heirs to Kathleen M. Wilken, 110 Main St., Leaf River, $0.

Jeffrey S. and Will W. Love to J&W Properties, 604 N. Luther Drive, Byron, $0.

Patsy Smart Living Trust, Patsy J. Smart, also Byrd, trustee, to Clayton D. Smart, 8983 E. state Route 38, Ashton, $0.

Patsy Smart Living Trust, Patsy J. Smart, also Byrd, trustee, to Clifford A. and Carrie L. Smart, 8983 E. state Route 38, Ashton, $0.

Trustees deed

Butler Family 2004 Declaration Trust, Jill Fregeau, trustee, to Steven E. and Karen L. Bazzell, 8655 N. Byron Hills Drive, Byron, $290,000.

Deed in trust

Bonnie Kay O’Connell to William C. and Mariles K. Davis Trust 981, William C. and Mariles K. Davis, trustees, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $500,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office