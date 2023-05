GRAND DETOUR – The John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., will host a vintage baseball exhibition at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Admission to the exhibition is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will feature a baseball game between the Oregon Ganymedes and the DuPage Plowboys. Concessions and children’s crafts also are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.