DIXON – A rooftop fire at TreeHouse Foods that was sparked by an electrical issues was out in slightly more than an hour Saturday, Dixon City Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire began around noon at the plant at 820 Palmyra St.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and that some employees first tackled the blaze using used fire extinguishers.

The fire was out and the scene cleared by 1:15 p.m., the release said.

No one was injured.