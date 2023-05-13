May 13, 2023
Polo announces parade for Memorial Day

Brian Schemel puts the finishing touches on the flag and eagle he carved from a dead silver maple tree at Fairmount Cemetery, Polo. Photo by Vinde Wells

POLO – Polo will hold its annual Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Mason and Green streets.

The lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. The parade will travel west on Mason Street, then north on Division Avenue toward Fairmount Cemetery.

The parade includes the Patrick Fegan American Legion Post 83; Polo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 845; veterans; the Polo police and fire departments; and local troops of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.

A ceremony that includes laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier will be at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.

