May 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Sauk Valley schedule of high school graduation ceremonies

By Troy E. Taylor
Newman 2022 graduates throw their hats into the air following their commencement Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Newman High School graduates toss their hats into the air after their commencement ceremony in Sterling last year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The first high school graduation ceremonies in the Sauk Valley take place this weekend and continue through the end of the month.

Here is a listing of commencement exercises in the Sauk Valley region by date and location.

Sunday, May 14

Forreston High School, 2 p.m.

Stillman Valley High School, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Newman Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Ashton-Franklin Center, 10 a.m.

Milledgeville High School, 2 p.m.

West Carroll High School, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Byron High School, not listed

Eastland High School, 1 p.m.

Erie High School, 2 p.m.

Fulton High School, 2 p.m.

Oregon High School, 1 p.m.

Polo High School, 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Regional Center for Change, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 26

Faith Christian School, 6:30 p.m.

Sterling High School, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Rochelle High School, tba

Sunday, May 28

Amboy High School, 2 p.m.

Dixon High School, 1 p.m.

Morrison High School, all day

Prophetstown High School, 4 p.m.

Rock Falls High School, 1 p.m.

