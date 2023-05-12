Sauk Valley schedule of high school graduation ceremonies

The first high school graduation ceremonies in the Sauk Valley take place this weekend and continue through the end of the month.
Here is a listing of commencement exercises in the Sauk Valley region by date and location.
Sunday, May 14
Forreston High School, 2 p.m.
Stillman Valley High School, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Newman Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Ashton-Franklin Center, 10 a.m.
Milledgeville High School, 2 p.m.
West Carroll High School, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Byron High School, not listed
Eastland High School, 1 p.m.
Erie High School, 2 p.m.
Fulton High School, 2 p.m.
Oregon High School, 1 p.m.
Polo High School, 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Regional Center for Change, 9 a.m.
Friday, May 26
Faith Christian School, 6:30 p.m.
Sterling High School, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Rochelle High School, tba
Sunday, May 28
Amboy High School, 2 p.m.
Dixon High School, 1 p.m.
Morrison High School, all day
Prophetstown High School, 4 p.m.
Rock Falls High School, 1 p.m.