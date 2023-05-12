Sauk Valley schedule of high school graduation ceremonies

The first high school graduation ceremonies in the Sauk Valley take place this weekend and continue through the end of the month.

Here is a listing of commencement exercises in the Sauk Valley region by date and location.

Sunday, May 14

Forreston High School, 2 p.m.

Stillman Valley High School, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Newman Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Ashton-Franklin Center, 10 a.m.

Milledgeville High School, 2 p.m.

West Carroll High School, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Byron High School, not listed

Eastland High School, 1 p.m.

Erie High School, 2 p.m.

Fulton High School, 2 p.m.

Oregon High School, 1 p.m.

Polo High School, 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Regional Center for Change, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 26

Faith Christian School, 6:30 p.m.

Sterling High School, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Rochelle High School, tba

Sunday, May 28

Amboy High School, 2 p.m.

Dixon High School, 1 p.m.

Morrison High School, all day

Prophetstown High School, 4 p.m.

Rock Falls High School, 1 p.m.