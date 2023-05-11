Sauk Valley’s got Percy Jackson on stage, open farm with baby goats and lambs

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.
Just Around the Corner
Snag the spark. The “Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” featuring stage players from Western Michigan University, will appear for one weekend at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20.
Tractors and more. Open Farm Day will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at P&C Little Rascals Farm, 22351 Thomson Road, Chadwick. Visitors get the opportunity to meet all the animals, play with the spring baby goats and lambs, and take part in wagon rides, barrel train rides and see tractors. There will be craft vendors for the adults. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
On the move. World Migratory Bird Day will be observed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge-Savanna District and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge are conducting the event, which is free to attend. There will be guided bird walks 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Dock jumping. The International Dog Sports qualifier will be Friday-Sunday, Mary 12-14, at Southtown K9, 7829 Buell Road, Rock Falls.
Fairy tale ending. Polo Community Theater’s stage production of “Hyronomous A. Frog,” about an inept and lonely frog prince who lives in a bog, will be 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, at Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo. Adult tickets are $15, with discounts for children and seniors.
Youth Center Dances. Will be 7 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building. Admission is $3.
Page turner. Todd Lorenc will perform 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Music
Sterling Municipal Band
Music Under the Stars Summer Season, May 31-Aug.2, Grandon Civic Center, Central Memorial Park, Sterling. Wednesday concerts: opening entertainment begins at 6:15 p.m., band concert at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday concerts: begin at 7:30 p.m.
Scott Stich, Highland Community College, guest conductor, June 14
Rodney Schueller, Aurora University, guest conductor, June 21
Josh Duffee Orchestra, special appearance, June 24
Corynn Latta, featured vocalist, June 28
Independence Day celebration, July 5
Kidz Koncert, July 12
Big River Brass Band, July 15
Randall Standridge, composer, guest conductor, July 26
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon
Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Spring Music Recital, 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 25
On Broadway Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Let’s Flamingle: A Tropical Fundraising Party, 5:30 p.m., Sauk Valley Food Bank, 1801 Plant Drive, Sterling
2023-24 Competition and Performance Team and Solo Auditions, 8:30 a.m.
Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m., July 23
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
All concerts begin at 7 p.m., $30
Heartache Tonight, Sept. 23
Hair Band Night, Oct. 7
The Piano Man, music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Oct. 21
BritBeat: A Beatles Tribute, Nov. 4
Elvis Through the Years, Nov. 18
Bureau County Fair, Princeton
Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon
The First Fridays Open Mic, May 5; songwriter’s contest at 4 p.m., music acts 6:30 p.m., donation; call 815-449-2660 to inquire; fish fry 4-8 p.m.
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Reservations 815-732-3252
Frankie Valli Tribute by Jerry Armstrong, 1 p.m., May 17, $8
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Most shows: Adults $35, seniors $30, students and active duty military $20
Grease, June 1-11
The 39 Steps, June 15-25
Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 11 a.m. June 20-24
The Sound of Music, June 29-July 9
Matilda Jr., July 14-16
9 to 5 The Musical, July 20-30
Bright Star, Aug. 3-13
Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 2 p.m., Aug. 8, 10-12
Jersey Boys, Aug. 17-27
Church Basement Ladies, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 13-17
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 6-10
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
The Little Mermaid Jr., 7 p.m. June 23, 24 25, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
The Trail to Oregon!, 7 p.m., July 6, 7, 8, Theater in the Park
Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo
Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.
Faith Christian School, 7571 S Ridge Road, Dixon
Every Little Crook and Nanny, 6:30 p.m. May 19, 2:30 p.m. May 20
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon
Art in a Bottle Gala, 7 p.m. Friday, May 19
Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 28 to May 27
The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Through the Lens, Summer Photography Exhibit, 5 p.m., May 12, May 15-Aug. 11
15th Juried Art Exhibit, 5 p.m. Aug. 25, Aug. 28-Nov. 17
Markets
Dixon Park District Farmers Market, Haymarket Square, Dixon
7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday and Saturday, June 3 to Oct. 28
Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana
Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday
Leydig Center, 1107 Warp Road, Dixon.
Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Thursday and last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.
Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society Antique Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13
Think Pink Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 7 p.m., June 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 1
Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop, 126 South Fourth St., Savanna
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday. $2 bag sale in children’s clothes in May
Special interest
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays.
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton
Lectures and Seminars
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison
Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m., May 31
In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4
Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30
Rock River Area Christian Women’s Connection, Candlelight Inn, Rock Falls
From Merely Surviving to Truly Living, by Penny Brown of Clinton, Iowa, 11:15 a.m., May 17
Museums and attractions
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10 to 3, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.
Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/.