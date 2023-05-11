Amboy wins $1 million grant to replace lead service lines throughout town

AMBOY – The city will be receiving $1 million in federal funding to replace lead and galvanized steel service lines in Amboy.

In 2021, state legislators approved the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, requiring communities to create an inventory of lead and galvanized steel lines and establish a plan to replace them. It requires replacing full lines, including sections on private property in addition to the public lines.

An inventory must be done by April 15, 2024, and property owners with service lines that need to be replaced must be notified within 15 days of the city identifying them. A final plan is required by 2027, and cities have 34 years to complete the replacements.

Amboy Mayor John Schamberger said they wanted to be proactive with the unfunded mandate and worked with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental about possible grant opportunities.

The $1 million is earmarked in Congressional directed spending through U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth under the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies.

We’re very fortunate we were able to make this work, and the community will benefit from it without being a burden on their wallets.” — John Schamberger, Amboy mayor

The city previously developed an inspection process to identify homes with lines needing to be replaced, and they’re about halfway through canvassing efforts, Schamberger said.

They’re estimating somewhere between 100 and 300 lines that will need to be replaced, mostly in neighborhoods with older homes.

“It’s going to be great to get those nasty old lead water lines out of our town,” Schamberger said. “We’re very fortunate we were able to make this work, and the community will benefit from it without being a burden on their wallets.”

Schamberger commended the council on making the project a priority as well as the work done by Public Works Superintendent Jeramey Wittenauer and water department employee Rich Schrock with developing the community survey and inspection plan.

Work to replace the lines will likely take place in the next year or so.

For information on the lead water line replacement program, call 815-857-3814.